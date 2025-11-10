What Will Determine if History Records COVID-19 as a Global Bioweapon Attack or Vaccination Program?

If you’re interested on how the Pentagon determines the difference between a bioweapon and a vaccine, this article is a must read.

November 10, 2025: In a jaw-dropping interview with Dana Parish from Third Opinion, former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, openly expresses his expert opinion that the entire COVID-19 program was intended to make, “a self-spreading, aerosolized respiratory transmitted vaccine.” (not a bioweapon)

“I actually don’t think the Chinese or were intentionally trying to create a bioweapon. Some people disagree with me. I think they were trying intentionally to develop a biodefense weapon. That they were trying to develop a vector that could be used to vaccinate the Chinese military, the Chinese people, and maybe beyond… I have some people that strongly disagree with me because they think there may have been more bioweapon intent. I think it was really, part of the Chinese military’s biodefense program.” -Dr. Robert Redfield, former CDC Director

Dr. Redfield’s Words Mirror EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 Pitch to DARPA

Throughout the interview, Dr. Redfield’s description of the ‘COVID-19 pandemic-virus-vaccine’ mirrored the verbiage from EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 DEFUSE Pitch to DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency).

“And that’s why they wanted a vector that could be transmitted by air assault (aerosol) or by air and droplets, because they really didn’t want to have to use needles and vaccinate everybody.” - Dr. Redfield

“They wanted a vector that when you did get infected you didn’t get sick. So, it was intentionally manipulated to be asymptomatic.” - Dr. Redfield

“And I think, again, that’s why the interferon response elements were knocked out of this virus. I think that was all engineered.

And then they wanted a virus, a vector that could be used over and over and over again (for other viruses).” - Dr. Redfield

“So, they didn’t want the human to develop the protective immune response that would then not allow that vector to be used again.” - Dr. Redfield

“And I think that’s why, if you look and again, at some of the changes in the virus, it was engineered in a way that it doesn’t develop an immunodominant response.”

“And we knew this pretty early on in the COVID pandemic that I had patients that were getting their second episode of COVID within three or four months after the first episode. So that told me that even natural infection didn’t prevent reinfection. And all of that was engineered, in my view, intentionally.” - Dr. Redfield

Avoiding World War III Amidst Accusations of U.S. and China COVID-19 Bioweapons Use