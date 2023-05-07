May 7, 2023: On May 6, 2023 at 1:00pm (13:00), following the World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declaration that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a press release stating that Russia is ready to cooperate with all countries on the principles of mutual respect in order to prevent future pandemics and rectify the mass global socio-economic catastrophes.

While offering ‘cooperation’, the Russian Foreign Ministry is highly critical of the WHO’s response to the pandemic and makes incriminating statements of the WHO’s opportunistic actions.

Profits Before Safety and Public Health

The Russian Foreign Ministry goes on to make well-justified and damning statements regarding American pharmaceutical companies’s profit-driven (and not public health and safety driven) intentions to distribute ‘vaccines’ that cause many of the diseases that these companies have new and profitable treatments for.

An example of the COVID-19 mRNA ‘vaccines’ causing a highly profitable disease for industry, is the high-rate of myocarditis. Pfizer sells VYNDAMAX, a $225,000 treatment, indicated for ‘wild-type protein’ or hereditary (genetic) cardiomyopathy. This cardiomyopathy is a direct result of the myocarditis induced by the spike proteins of Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA technology injections.

This press release comes right off the heels of the People’s Republic of China’s press statement that will be working with Russia to uphold international justice (regarding biowarfare attacks and hegemony - US Democratic Party and WEF hegemony). Following is the full press release from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Statements on WHO Director-General’s Decision to Rescind Covid-19’s Designation as a Pandemic