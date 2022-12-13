The CIA Code Word for Bioweapon is 'Vaccine'
The Wuhan/EcoHealth/NIH bioweapon that causes COVID-19 is not a virus. It's a lipid nanoparticle bat 'vaccine'. A vaccine that looks like spike proteins and inoculates humans via air, surfaces, food
December 12, 2022: Andrew Huff, former VP of EcoHealth Alliance, a CIA operated organization per Huff’s own testimony, is making the media rounds promoting both his new book and the CIA propaganda that SARS-CoV-2 is a chimeric gain-of-function virus that accidentally leaked from the Wuhan lab.
Huff appeared on Stew Peters on Friday, December 9, 2022, and…