November 20, 2025: The purpose of this article is self-reflection. I encourage you to share it with neighbors, city council members, school board members, and law enforcement.

Enforcing Fear-Based Control vs Public Health Policies. What’s the Difference?

By May of 2020, State governors across America began ordering all persons wear masks in public. Local government orders were aggressively enforced by police, and penalties included fines of up to $3,000 and even being arrested. News stories and videos of people being arrested and violently assaulted by police began to surface quickly.

Why Did We Believe that Destroying Human Rights Control Could Stop a Virus?

On July 7, 2020, the city council of Cape Coral, Florida held a meeting to vote on the mayor’s proposed mask mandate. Prior to the meeting starting, a woman was arrested by police, while crying out, “I want you to know that I am being arrested in the United States of America for not wearing a mask.”

Another woman states, “This is the beginning of communism.”

Ironically, the Cape Cora city council rejected the mask mandate in a vote of 5-3.

Mom Arrested and Tased for Not Wearing a Mask at Middle-School Football Game

In September of 2020, a mom was tased, aggressively handled and arrested by a police officer for not wearing a mask while at middle school football game.

65-Year-Old Woman Forced to the Ground and Arrested for Not Wearing a Mask

On March 11, 2021, in Texas, a 65-year-old woman was arrested and aggressively handled by police for not wearing a mask. No one spoke up to protect her.

The enforcement of the COVID-19 mandates local and federal authorities is the exact definition of authoritarianism - the enforcement or advocacy of strict obedience to authority at the expense of personal freedom.

What Will Americans Do if ‘They Do it Again?’

I would estimate that more than 90% of Americans believe that they would never quietly standby while witnessing human rights violations of adults and children.

And yet…in addition to the examples above, this is how we sent our children to school all across America in 2021 and 2022.

Evil encompasses morally wrong, harmful, injurious, and inhumane policies, actions and behaviors.

COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ and Mandates Have Produced More Damage to Human Life Greater than any Other Man-Made Disaster in History

In October of 2025, 32 experts from around the world, provided credible testimony verifying that catastrophic harmful clinical effects, including increasing cancer, infertility, and mortality rates, are now plaguing humanity due to the mRNA rollout, and demanded that a moratorium on the use of mRNA is of urgent and critical importance in order to preserve the human species.

Will Americans Actively Engage in Acts of Evil?…..Again?

In my most recent interview with Emerald, Emerald stated that an insider told her that “They’re going to do it again. They’re going to do it again,” referring to the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’ and enforcement of disastrous public health policies.

If this is true, the question is, “Will Americans actively participate in evil, subjecting ourselves and our children to an abusive authoritarian police-state again?”

Or we will stand-up for individual human rights and the rights of our neighbors?

It’s past time to have conversations with family, friends, neighbors, law enforcement, and government leaders about what it means to be an American and to have inalienable God-given rights, including bodily sovereignty.

And more importantly, what it actually looks like when a nation acts out of fear and actively participates in evil, as we collectively did throughout the man-made COVID-19 ‘pandemic.’

2 Timothy 1:7

God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind.

