I Told the FDA to Recall the Shots. You Can Too - Before Midnight Tonight
Bottom line is that the COVID-19 injections are a danger to public health safety and have caused more diseases, disabilities and deaths than they have prevented, if they prevented any.
May 23, 2025: Yesterday, the FDA held an 8-hour advisory committee meeting to discuss the variant strains for the 2025-26 COVID-19 injections. During the meeting, the FDA hosted an open 1-hour public forum in which 14 individuals were selected from a lottery to provide comments. I was one of those individuals.
Here is my 4-minute testimony.