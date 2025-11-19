The Spraying of "Vaccine-Virus-Nanotechnology" by the Military is Well-Known by Global Insiders

November 19, 2025: In my most recent interview with Emerald Robinson, Emerald disclosed that a BioPharma mRNA insider informed her that, “They’re going to do it again,” referring to the release of biosynthetic pathogens to cause a ‘pandemic,’ whether it be Marburg, ebola, COVID, H5N1 bird flu or another pathogen

We know that a 2024-25 H5N1 bird flu pandemic was locked and loaded for January or February of 2025 based on HHS meetings, government reports, and mainstream media reports. Alternative media coverage of the planned H5N1 pandemic seemed to have shut it down.

Although it appears that the plans for the 2024-25 H5N1 pandemic is being repurposed for the 2025-2026 flu season, I still believe that the global powers behind the next pandemic may still hold off on deploying another biosynthetic pathogen worldwide anytime in the near future, and specifically in the U.S.

‘Why?’ you ask.

Because Aerosolizing ‘Vaccine-Virus-Nanotechnology’ is Becoming Mainstream Knowledge

Emerald and I also discussed the shocking realization that the aerosolization of ‘vaccine-virus-nanotechnology’ by US and Chinese militaries is becoming mainstream knowledge.

The Chinese Military Needed the mRNA Nanoparticle Technology to Create COVID-19

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson that’s gotten over 640,000 views on YouTube, former EcoHealth Alliance manager, Dr. Andew Huff stated that China didn’t need money from EcoHealth or the United States (NIH) - the Chinese military needed the mRNA nanoparticle technology.

Check-out this 1-minute clip.

The Chinese Military Aerosolized COVID-19 as a Biodefense ‘Self-Spreading Virus-Vaccine’

On November 6th, former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, openly expressed his expert opinion that the entire COVID-19 program was intended to make, “biodefense weapon that could used to vaccine the Chinese military, the Chinese people and beyond.” COVID-19 was not a bioweapon, per Dr. Redfield.

“I actually don’t think the Chinese are or were intentionally trying to create a bioweapon. Some people disagree with me. I think they were trying to intentionally to develop a biodefense weapon. That they were trying to develop a vector that could be used to vaccinate the Chinese military, the Chinese people, and maybe beyond…

We cover a lot of the DARPA/DOD history in this full 15-minute discussion from the Absolute Truth with Emerald.

Here’s the X-link to the Absolute Truth 1-hour episode on LindellTV.

The news report, “What Happened in Wuhan? Global Citizens Deserve to Know,” breaks down in detail how the 2020 COVID-19 news reports align perfectly with the EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 pitch to DARPA to create an aerosolized bat-coronavirus-vaccine.

