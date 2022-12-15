What Happened in Wuhan? Global Citizens Deserve to Know
Per EcoHealth Alliance, COVID-19 is a pre-planned global bioweapon attack that used aerosolized nanoparticle 'vaccine-bioweapons', but was portrayed as a 'viral' pandemic by US and global media
December 15, 2022: On Monday, December 12, 2022, I was interviewed by Stew Peters. At the end of the interview, he asked me a very direct question, “What happened in Wuhan?”
Immediately, my mind starting going through dozens of documents, as well as the Wuhan media images and videos blasted out by the US Agency for Global Media and Voice of America.
Des…