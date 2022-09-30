September 29, 2022: Below is an example email of about 75 emails I sent between May 22, 2021 - May 29, 2021, notifying the MSM, alternative media, influencers, doctors’ organizations, senators, and governors that the COVID-19 mRNA INJECTIONS ARE BIOWEAPONS.

You may ask what compelled me to write this email and then incessantly call organizations and har…