Scott Schara's Motion for a New Trial Has Been Dismissed

December 19, 2025: Seeking justice through the legal system is a costly endeavor - financially, emotionally, and spiritually. All human beings carry bias -fairly and unfairly. We have bias on how we view each other and ourselves, personally. This bias is unavoidable and dictates how we view and frame people, situations and circumstances.

After carefully and respectfully reviewing Scott Schara’s motion for a new trial for the wrongful death of his daughter, Judge McGinnis found no evidence entitling Scott to a new trial and dismissed his motion.

Our Desire for Justice and Accountability

Judge McGinnis expressed sincere empathy for Scott’s desire for an outcome different from what the trial and jury delivered.

Mr. Schara argues that the trial did not reveal the truth, but there is a difference between not getting the truth and not getting vindication for what one wanted to hear. Mr. Schara has not presented evidence entitling him to a new trial. He has merely taken umbrage with a fair and impartial jury that listened to days and weeks of testimony and evidence not giving him the verdict that he wanted. I am just wanting to print out the last email that I received from your head of your legal team, Mr. Schara, and it’s been filed.

Per the email from Scott’s lead counsel, Judge McGinnis read aloud.

“…Words do not convey the deep admiration I have for your (Judge McGinnis’) demeanor and evidentiary rulings. I have tried many cases in many jurisdictions and I can honestly say that you are perhaps the finest jurist I have encountered in trial practice. Keep up the good work.” Sincerely - Mike

“Your desire for someone to blame is an entirely understandable and very human emotion. However, 12 jurors, your peers, after hearing all of the evidence that came in and being presented with all of the legal questions decided against you - quickly, clearly, and really without any concern or objection - and now it appears that your issue is to take blame with the court that I’m now the focus. And that is what it is. But for all of those reasons, your motion for reconsideration is denied. The motion for a new trial is denied. Court is adjourned.”

We Were Neither Judge nor Juror in Grace’s Trial

I, and many others who watched the trial of Grace Schara’s wrongful death, saw and heard clear evidence that the cause of her death was at minimum, an act of gross negligence by the hospital staff, but we are neither the judge nor juror over other people’s actions - that falls within the authority of God.

I have deep admiration for Scott Schara, his integrity and his faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. While this may feel like another loss in the battle of good versus evil, Grace’s tragic death will be used for God’s glory.

Scott will continue to share her story and awaken people to the evil that has infiltrated our med-legal system, not for vindication against wrongdoers, but for salvation for the lost.

Genesis 50:20

When ye thought evil against me, God disposed it to good, that he might bring to pass, as it is this day, and save much people alive.

Prayers for Scott Schara and His Family

I invite you to continue to pray for Scott and his family - for healing, for peace, and that Grace’s story continues to reach millions in hopes towards repentance, forgiveness and closer to God.

