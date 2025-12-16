Thank You for Your Prayers!

December 16, 2025:

Dear Friends,

Wow! Thank you for your heartfelt prayers. Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, is good and faithful and all powerful. I have experienced some miraculous healing, specifically over the past 24 hours.

John 14:13-14: “Whatever you ask in my name, this I will do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask me anything in my name, I will do it.”

Right after Thanksgiving, my neck and chest plate felt like it was burning from the inside out (see December 7 image below). I had other symptoms of exhaustion, pain, and nausea from the pathogens in my body, which were consuming the majority of my time and energy.

NOTE: Below Images are Unpleasant

After you began praying for me, I had experienced several days of much needed, deep rest. During this time the pathogens were visibly exiting my skin leaving open wounds. (December 14 image)

I woke up this morning to my neck and chest being cleared a great deal and the wounds reduced in size significantly and my skin began clearing (which is a very good sign of my immune system working properly).

You can even see some white patches in the video posted above and I believe my neck and chest will fully heal with very little, if any scars.

I can also feel my health rejuvenating and energy and focus being restored. Praise God!

John 1:5 “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

I am so thankful for your support and prayers. I need you more than you know. And we are going to embark on an uplifting, healing and fruitful new journey together soon. I love you!

With love and gratitude - Karen Kingston

James 5:14

Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord

