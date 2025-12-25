Allowing God's Love into Your Heart

December 24, 2025:

Merry Christmas everyone!

Millions and millions of Christians around the world, myself included, are taking this time of year to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. And another thing that we’re doing this time of year, which is so fun, is we are giving gifts to one another.

There’s an expression (about giving) that I think is filled with wisdom.

“You Can Not Give What You Do Not Have”

Share

You cannot give what you do not have. We’ve all been through a lot this year, well, in the last several years. There’s been tensions between family members, loved ones, colleagues, community - and if you have hurt in your heart, resentment, anger, disappointment, I invite you to just let it go. Let it go.

Let God’s Love into Your Heart

Because when we have these fear-based feelings, these anger-based feelings (in our hearts), we can’t fully let God’s love into our hearts. And my favorite scripture, that you’ll find in the book of Matthew, Mark and Luke, is when Jesus was approached by one of the Pharisees and was asked, “Of all God’s commandments, which one is the most important?”

And Jesus responded, the most important commandment is this, “to love God with all of your heart, all of your mind, all of your spirit, all of your strength. And then to love your neighbor as yourself.”

Mark 12:30-31 “Thou shalt therefore love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment. And the second is like, that is, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.”

The way I interpret this scripture is to love God with everything you are, to fully commit to God, and to repent of your sins so that you can let His love into your heart - and then love your neighbor and your family and your community through God’s love.

Breath Out the Hurt.

So, I invite you to breathe out that resentment, repent of your sins, forgive yourself, forgive others, and ask for God’s forgiveness, and then let His love in.

My Gift for You

Speaking of gifts, I have a little gift for you this Christmas. And it’s a little quirky.

15 years ago, before, I had given my life over to, Jesus Christ again, it was December of 2010 and I felt (the Holy) spirit on me and I wrote a series of poems that were kind of songs, so I (recently) recorded one of them.

I hope you enjoy it and I wish you a very Merry Christmas. God loves you.

Zephaniah 3:17

The Lord thy God in the midst of thee is mighty: he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy: he will quiet himself in his love: he will rejoice over thee with joy.

Thank You for Your Kindness and Supporting