My Conversation with James Roguski about mRNA- Celebrate What it Means to Be Human

December 19, 2025:

Dear Friends,

One month ago today, I had the honor of being interviewed by my colleague and friend, James Roguski, as part of his series “Speaking Out Against mRNA.”

As we have now passed the 5-year mark of the battle of saving humanity versus the deployment of gene-editing mRNA technology, and the mRNA injections are still on the market, this conversation was one of the more difficult I’ve had to have.

Why? Because the body of evidence is overwhelming that the mRNA injections can only cause and have only caused a level of disease, disabilities and death beyond any other man-made catastrophe in history, including all combined world wars.

What is There Left to Say?

(Edited transcript of above 3-minute video clip)

We can’t wrap our heads around it - our souls - around what’s been done. But it’s important to say that,“We’re aware what’s been done. We do not consent to what’s been done.” And as a God-fearing Christian, as part of God’s creation, if this isn’t stopped by mankind - and by our leaders - we know what happens. I mean - it is in God’s hands. So, this is in God’s hands. I think you share the same religious and spiritual beliefs that I do, which is that we are an eternal soul inside this body. That life does go on after this experience here. And for people who don’t believe that - it’s hard too- I guess it’s hard to have any moral conviction. Right? But I would ask for people, if they’re part of this, to look inside their souls. I’ve said this before. I’ve heard it repeated. There are things that are far worse than death, but there will be dues to be paid when this life ends as well.

The World Needs More Heroes

And everyone wants to be a hero - I think. And there’s an opportunity right now in this country for some of our federal leaders to truly be heroes of mankind, to truly actually save our species. Something that has never been this threatened in the history of the existence of our species. I would just ask that people look towards that. We want people to be heroes. And I think the other thing is for people that are maybe not in the federal government, maybe you don’t have a huge audience, but I think at this point the world needs more heroes. So just do heroic actions every day. And that could be donating food to provide to the homeless or people that don’t have enough food, or volunteering to distribute it - calling someone you haven’t spoken to in a while - starting a prayer group, starting a Bible study - going to a nursing home.

Celebrate What it Means to Be Human

I just say do things that celebrate what it means to be human. Be kind, compassionate, giving - even it’s just more time with your family. And look every day for ways to be a hero to somebody - to bring joy into their life. Because I think the way out of this is, is by doing the opposite of what this technology does, which is it takes away our humanity.

James has been a leading investigative journalist throughout this ongoing 5-year battle. You can follow his work and watch our full 1-hour interview at James Roguski - Speaking Out Against mRNA.

Luke 6:38

Give, and it shall be given unto you: a good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over shall men give into your bosom: for with what measure ye mete, with the same shall men mete to you again.

