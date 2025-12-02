Are You Done Ignoring Evil? I Am.

December 2, 2025: It was decided years ago to simply ‘cover-up’ the existence of the synthetic biology industry and the end-goal of converging the digital world with the human body and all biological life forms.

Share

Synthetic biology is quite literally the science of turning technology into new biological life forms and turning natural biological life forms into new technologies. While synthetic biology experts claim that they are “harnessing biology to be more productive and useful,” they are, in fact; hijacking biology with technology.

In November of 2023, I had the honor of being interviewed by Scott Schara to discuss why I believe mRNA technology and the overall synthetic biology industry is evil.

mRNA Nanoparticle Technology is the Flagship Product of Synthetic Biology and Transhumanism

Whether we like it or not, mRNA opened-up a doorway to a new multitrillion-dollar industry known as synthetic biology. There are thousands of individuals who are heavily invested in this industry; and there are millions of more people who are invested (or at least greatly interested) in bringing mRNA technology and synthetic biology to their full fruition.

“There’s No Stopping This (merging humans with Ai nanotech)” - Dr. Andrew Huff

As with the above the clip, I edited the below clip of my November 2023 interview with Scott Schara with Dr. Andrew Huff’s October 2025 interview with Tucker Carlson.

Huff makes many similar statements to my claims and opinions from interviews I did throughout 2021, 2022, 2023 - to this day. Not necessarily because Dr. Huff follows my work (I honestly doubt he does), but because he is an expert in the synthetic biology field who is sharing the truth about this military-funded multi-trillion dollar dual-use industry.

You can find a link to the full interview here.

I Wouldn’t Have Gotten This Far Without You!

If you would like to make a small donation by “buying me a cup of coffee” to continue to support me and my work, I greatly appreciate it. Kingston Report subscribers and donations help me now more than ever. Thank you!!!

During the 2023 interview, Scott and I also share personal stories including my father’s stroke that was caused by a high-risk trifecta of blood thinners in the hospital, as well as perspectives on the plasmid DNA contamination strategy, and how your faith in God and Christ can strengthen you.

We Have the God-Given Right to Choose to Not Have Our Bodies Merged with Ai

“I think people should be aware of what’s happening so that they can say, ‘NO. I’m choosing not to have my body or my child’s body merged with non-human DNA and digital technology.’”

“Because we didn’t say ‘NO’ to the mRNA injections, evil sees that as if we had agreed to it. Or that we have entered into a contract with evil saying, ‘We’re agreeing that you can change God’s creation.’”

You can find a link to the full interview with Scott Schara here.

Are We Done Ignoring Evil? I Am.

As I stated in the interview, ‘We’ve gone past the point of full-stop,’ but that doesn’t mean there is no hope in saving humanity. However, pretending mRNA technology is a just a ‘vaccine platform gone wrong’ is not fair to anyone, and I mean anyone – parent, child, doctor, scientist, employee, or investor. It would be beneficial for both sides (and only fair for the sake of literally everyone) to have an open and honest discussion about the mRNA engineered nanoparticle platform with top experts in synthetic biology.

Dr. Andrew Huff’s recent discussion with Tucker Carlson is great starting point.

“I just have to say, in general, I would much rather live in a world where I risked dying of tetanus and the common cold than live in a world with this technology (mRNA technology). It’s not even close.” - Tucker Carlson

You can view the full 2-hour Tucker Carlson interview here on YouTube.

Mark 13: 19-20

For those days will be a time of tribulation such as has not occurred since the beginning of the Creation which God created until now, and never will. Unless the Lord had shortened those days, no life (biological life) would be saved; but for the Elect’s sake, whom He chose, He shortened those days.

About Scott Schara

Scott is the father of Grace Schara. Grace died in St. Elizabeth’s hospital due to a lethal cocktail of ‘end-of-life drugs’ that was intentionally administered to her without her or her parents’ knowledge for purposes of ending her life. Scott is a kind-hearted, God-fearing father and husband and a warrior for truth and justice in the medical freedom movement. He continues to fight for justice for his daughter’s wrongful death. You can follow Scott’s efforts here on SubStack.

You can find a link to the full interview with Scott Schara here.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work