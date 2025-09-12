It's 2021 For the Vaccinated - Majority of Americans Now Believe the COVID Vaccines Likely "Killed Many People"

September 12, 2025: “Right now, it may be 2025 for all of us in MAGA and MAHA, but it's 2021 for the vaccinated. If they understood what I understood at that time, it was…it was devastating. I mean, I wailed out to God…for three days. And now the vaccinated are going to be hearing this information (pause) - and they got the shots.”

The above excerpt is from my most recent critical interview with Greg Hunter of USA Watch Dog, which aired on September 3, 2025, the day before Secretary Kennedy’s (RFK Jr.) Senate testimony.

The “Deadliest Vaccine Ever Made” Gains 2025 Mainstream Media Coverage by Former CDC MonkeyPox Czar

At the end of August, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis went on media tour repeating a statement that RFK Jr. made in 2021 about the COVID shots being “the deadliest vaccine ever made.”

As I stated in the interview, Daskalakis was inadvertently warning the vaccinated that the COVID shots are dangerous and encouraging them search out Secretary Kennedy’s statements, including news articles about RFK Jr.’s September 4th Senate hearing.

Throughout the hearing, when Secretary Kennedy was asked questions about whether he agreed with claims that the COVID shots pose a dangerous risk to people, particularly children, RFK Jr. consistently confirmed that he agreed with such statements.

The Majority of Americans Think the COVID Vaccines Likely Killed People

Rasmusson initiated a survey of 1,158 US voters 3 days after Kennedy’s Senate hearing with the first question asking Americans point blank, “How likely is it that side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths?”

56% believe that the COVID shots likely caused a significant number of unexplained deaths - with 32% believing it is very likely that the shots killed people.

With only 17% reporting that ‘it’s not at all likely’ that the COVID shots killed people, that means 83% of American are somewhere between they’re not sure or they’re very sure that the COVID shots have killed people.

The Vaccinated Are Learning About the Dangers of the COVID Shots

The recent Rasmussen Report is further evidence that Americans and the vaccinated are quickly waking up to the fact that the COVID shots have caused an unprecedented level of disease, disabilities, and death, which could pose liability risks to doctors, pharmacists, and BioPharma companies.

During the interview, I dive into the potential financial and legal implications of Secretary’s Kennedy’s brilliant strategy to both grant and restrict FDA approval for the COVID shots while revoking emergency use status. Make no mistake, pharmacists, prescribing doctors (including pediatricians), and the BioPharma marketers (i.e. Pfizer) are hesitant to continue to deliver the shots. I discussed with Greg Hunter that Pfizer needs to do some major research to find out if doctors are willing to continue to prescribe and/or administer the COVID shots for Americans under the age of 65, but will likely not ask liability questions to their top prescribers, as that would seed concerns.

My predictions of doctors’ liability concerns were confirmed by Senator Cassidy on September 4th, when he read a letter from a physician friend who wrote;

“Hey Bill, I’m not even sure what I am asking you, but we’re all concerned and confused about who could get the COVID vaccine. We are having our attorney try and render an opinion, but there’s no firm guidance and (there’s) concern about liability if vaccines are given to a patient requested, but not on the current CDC list.”

Senator Cassidy went on to read the rest of the letter in which the doctor stated that pharmacists are now requiring prescriptions for patients over the age of 65, “creating a huge headache.”

In other words, many pharmacists want to steer clear of any liability risks of administering the COVID shots, making it clear that they were “following a doctor’s orders.”

Holding Space for the Vaccinated

If you have neighbors, friends and relatives that you maybe haven’t spoken to in awhile due to “COVID controversies,” now is the time to reach out and see how they’re doing.

Ask sincere questions about how they’re doing, listen attentively and “hold space” for them. “Holding space” is creating a safe environment for people to share their thoughts and feelings by being fully present and fully supportive. It’s not the time to project opinions or present facts (unless asked - and tread gently if asked), just lean-in, listen and love them.

1 Galatians 6:2-6

Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ. If anyone thinks they are something when they are not, they deceive themselves. Each one should test their own actions. Then they can take pride in themselves alone, without comparing themselves to someone else, for each one should carry their own load.

