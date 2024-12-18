Russia's Top-Ranking Nuclear and Biodefense General Assassinated for Exposing US Biowarfare Programs
The Russian Military Chief who cited my work as part of a global operation to shut down the US/WHO biowarfare program and remove mRNA injections from around the globe was just assassinated.
December 17, 2024: According to Sputnik News, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, 54, head of Russia’s nuclear, chemical and biodefense programs was just assassinated.
Kirillov was fearless in his efforts to expose alleged US biological weapons activities, citing government documents, and the work of US experts, including my med-legal analysis on Pfizer’s…