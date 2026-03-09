A Moral Obligation that is Long Overdue

March 9, 2026: The body of evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA shots have caused a dangerous and unprecedented level of disease, disabilities and death, is overwhelming.

It’s past time that the shots are pulled off the market.

Support ACIP’s efforts in protecting adults and children from the harms of the COVID-19 shots by sharing this article and submitting your comments. Share

The recall of COVID-19 mRNA injections is a long overdue moral and regulatory action required of the departments of Health and Human Services in order to protect American adults and children, and humanity worldwide.

The new ACIP committee of experts have demonstrated integrity, honesty, compassion for the injured, a respect for facts, evidence and the truth, and a commitment to uphold the laws and regulations that protect the American people from harmful vaccines.

During their September meeting, the vaccine advisory committee to the CDC (ACIP) invested countless hours reviewing the overwhelming body of evidence that the COVID-19 injections do not prevent disease, hospitalization, or death, but in fact, cause harm.

I’m seeing legitimate regulatory actions (not just words) indicating that the COVID-19 injections will be removed from the market.

Support the current ACIP members and let them know why you believe the COVID-19 mRNA injections should be pulled from the market.

There are 100 reasons listed in this article.

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A Simple Act of Kindness and Courage

You can help protect infants, children, teens, young adults, pregnant women and seniors from the dangers of the COVID-19 injections by submitting your comment to ACIP - it takes less than 5 minutes.

Please submit your honest, compassionate and respectful statements and requests to recall the COVID-19 mRNA-injections to ACIP by Thursday March 12, 2026.

Submit comments to ACIP through the Federal Register here.

Please share your ACIP comment and the link to your comment, by commenting to this Substack and sharing via Notes.

Instructions on the 3-Step Process to Submit Your Comment to ACIP

What Do I Write?

Be factual. Be honest. Show compassion for the injured. Show compassion for humanity.

Here’s an example:

The body of evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA shots have caused an unprecedented level of disease, disabilities and death (including aggressive cancers), is overwhelming. I respectfully request that ACIP uphold their regulatory duties and recommend to the CDC and other HHS agencies that the COVID mRNA injections are pulled off the market.

With gratitude and respect - Karen Kingston

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Hebrews 10:35-36

So do not lose the courage you had in the past, which has a great reward. You must hold on, so you can do what God wants and receive what He has promised.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

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