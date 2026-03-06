March 6, 2026: In order to ensure that no one else is disabled, injured or dies from the COVID shots, it is critical that ACIP recommends to the CDC and other HHS agencies, that the shots are pulled off market.

The vaccine advisory committee to the CDC (ACIP) will be meeting on March 18-19th, to discuss government recommended medical care and compensation for adults and children who have incurred injuries, disabilities and acquired life-threatening diseases from the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

You can help protect infants, children, teens, young adults, pregnant women and seniors from the dangers of the COVID-19 injections by submitting your comments to ACIP - it takes less than 5 minutes.

3 Easy Steps to Submit Your Comment Today

What if I Don’t Want Any of My Information Displayed Publicly?

If you don’t want your name displayed publicly, simply click the globe icon to be anonymous.*

*You can remain anonymous and still receive a copy of your comment by simply entering your email address and checking the box to receive a copy of your comment.

What Do I Write?

Be factual. Be honest. Show compassion for the injured. Show compassion for humanity.

Here’s an example:

The body of evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA shots have caused an unprecedented level of disease, disabilities and death (including aggressive cancers), is overwhelming. I respectfully request that ACIP uphold their regulatory duties and recommend to the CDC and other HHS agencies that the COVID mRNA injections are pulled off the market.

If You’ve Been Injured - Please Tell ACIP

If you or a loved one has been injured, please tell ACIP. You can provide your personal testimony and request that the shots be removed from the market.

Here’s a fictitious example for illustrative purposes:

My name is Jane Doe. I am writing in response to Docket #CDC-2026-0199. Prior to receiving 2 shots of Pfizer’s COVID mRNA injections in October of 2021, I was a healthy, energetic 41 year-old woman. Within a few days of receiving the second injection I developed severe pain throughout my body, paralysis of my legs, and brain fog. I don’t want anyone else to have to go through the pain and suffering I have endured. Please request that the CDC and other HHS agencies issue a Class 1 recall and pull the COVID shots off of the market.

Take Courageous Action

Please submit your honest, compassionate and respectful statements and requests to recall the COVID-19 mRNA-injections to ACIP by Thursday March 12, 2026.

Submit comments to ACIP through the Federal Register here.

With gratitude and respect - Karen Kingston

Hebrews 10:35-36

So do not lose the courage you had in the past, which has a great reward. You must hold on, so you can do what God wants and receive what He has promised.

