OPINION: The COVID mRNA Injections Will Be Pulled Off the Market Soon and the Vaccine-Injured Will Receive Care and Compensation

March 3, 2026: It’s been over 5 years since you and I (and many others) have been calling for the COVID-19 injections to be pulled off the market. And although God placed on my heart to have faith to do everything within my power to get the COVID-19 mRNA shots pulled off the market, at times (and in hindsight), I’ve questioned whether

Since early 2021:

While at times our efforts have seemed futile, they have not been in vain.

We’ve applied a great deal of pressure, from every angle imaginable, and HHS Secretary Kennedy and the administration are responding.

Thank you.

Flashback: Secretary Kennedy Promises Care and Compensation to the Vaccine Injured - HHS in Action

On July 28, 2025, in a frank and transparent 12-minute interview with Charlie Kirk on X, Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) provided detailed information to the American people about the problems with the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) and vaccine laws in general.

Secretary Kennedy emphasized that the system is cruel, heartless and designed to deny compensation to those that badly need it - and that “We’re about to fix all that.”

Recent Indicators Secretary Kennedy is Honoring is Word

In recent months, I’ve seen some of vaccine-injury law firms advertising on their website and social media that they are not only hiring experts with vaccine injury experience, but that they are actively requesting COVID vaccine-injured individuals reach out to them.

There are only a handful of law firms that handle vaccine injury claims. Aaron Siri is a founding partner of one of these firms.

Siri appeared on Joe Rogan today, March 3, 2026. (see excerpt above)

During the 2-hour interview, Siri explained to Joe (and the American people) that public health agencies may not have been accurate (or honest) regarding the safety and efficacy of vaccines, all vaccines.

High-profile media appearances aside, there are numerous regulatory (med-legal) indicators within the NIH, CDC, FDA, and ACIP, indicating that Secretary Kennedy - in collaboration with his leadership team - will be recalling the COVID-19 mRNA injections in the near future and providing compensation and treatments for the injured.