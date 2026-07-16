"I Will Never Betray the Science. Ever." -Dr. Erica Schwartz, CDC Director Nominee

July 16, 2026: The Senate’s Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee held a confirmation hearing for President Trump’s most recent nominee for CDC Director - Dr. Erica Schwartz.

Yesterday’s hearing was also for the Assistant Secretary of the Administration for Strategic and Preparedness Response (ASPR - Sean Kaufman).

As I watched US Senators condemn HHS Secretary Kennedy’s public criticisms of the childhood vaccine schedule, potential links to autisms, and dangers of mRNA technology, while passive-aggressively questioning whether Dr. Erica Schwartz will challenge Secretary Kennedy’s current or future recommended public health policies regarding; recommended childhood vaccines, vaccine mandates (the military’s recent flu mandate policies were discussed), mRNA technology, CDC guidance during a pandemic or flu outbreak, and re-establishing trust through ‘radical transparency’ - I was in awe of how humble, compassionate, professional, rationale, and deeply caring for the American people Dr. Schwartz came across as, even as she repeatedly declared,