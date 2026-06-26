Why Study Investigators Act in the Interests of Big Pharma and Not Patients

June 25, 2026: I sat down with USA Watchdog - Greg Hunter to do a deep dive on the FDA submitted safety and efficacy data of Moderna’s mRNA flu injection versus currently licensed enhanced flu vaccines from GSK and Sanofi.

The expert review of the data alone is a good reason to watch and share this interview.

Early warnings about the dangers of the COVID-19 injections saved millions of lives. Please empower others with data and share this article. Share

The FDA Has Abandoned Safety Laws Regulating Them and the Industry

Beyond the data analysis, I provide industry insights into how BioPharma uses deceptive study designs to avoid attributing high rates of serious adverse events and deaths caused by their vaccines and why the safety laws regulating the FDA and industry have all but been abandoned for the sake of BioPharma pipelines and profits - aka ‘innovation.’

While many feel dumbfounded about how the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee voted 9-0 to recommend FDA approval for Moderna’s new mRNA flu injection as ‘safe and effective’ to use in older adults - despite a total of 199 deaths reported across all study groups - this interview gives some unique insights into why these types of decisions are being made.

Watch the 50-minute video here on USAWatchdog.com.

The interview can also be viewed on Rumble.

Articles that contain references discussed in the interview:

Deuteronomy 32: 27-29

They are a nation without sense; there is no discernment in them.



If only they were wise and would understand this and discern what their end will be.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

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