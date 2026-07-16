Trust Me. mRNA Platforms are Safe and Effective.

July 16, 2026: The objective of yesterday’s Senate confirmation hearing was not to persuade Congress or the public about the qualifications of Dr. Erica Schwartz for CDC Director or Sean Kaufman for the Assistant Secretary of the Administration for Strategic and Preparedness Response (ASPR).

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The objective was to lay out the strategies and narratives on how to re-establish the public’s trust in three pillars of public health policies:

1. Routine and childhood vaccines (with a strong emphasis on the flu vaccines) 2. Expanded use of mRNA technology, and 3. That the departments within HHS* have the unbridled authority to control the societal behaviors and personal health decisions of the American people during a ‘public health crisis.’

*Based on the numerous accusations that the Senators made against HHS Secretary for alleged unscientific and harmful public health policies and initiatives challenging the safety and efficacy of childhood vaccines, routine vaccines and mRNA technology - it’s apparent that Secretary Kennedy is not part of the plan to ‘re-establish trust’ in federal health agencies. Dr. Erica Schwartz will be taking on that leading role when she is confirmed as the new CDC Director.

COVID-19 Vaccines Are One of Mankind’s Greatest Achievements (?!?)

False and manipulative statements repeated throughout the hearing included -

Operation Warp Speed and the COVID-19 vaccines are one of mankind’s greatest achievements. Children are dying because they’re not getting immunizations. mRNA technology is safe and effective. mRNA technology is very promising. We’re gonna need mRNA technology for the threats that are coming tomorrow.

Not only did it appear as if every exchange was scripted throughout the hearing, it was as if the consciousness of the Senators and nominees had been erased of the 5+ years of catastrophic harm caused by Operation Warp Speed and the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Check-out this 1-minute montage. It was bizarre.

Kaufman Believes mRNA Injections are Safe and Effective. He Also Stated in 2022 that He’d Rather Perish than Have Any of His Children Get Injected with a COVID-19 Vaccine

Senator Bernie Sanders quoted Mr. Kaufman from 2022, when Kaufman stated that, “I’d rather perish than have any of my 3 children receive an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine where the risks soundly outweigh the benefits.”

Bernie Sanders goes on to point out that he (Bernie Sanders) agreed with President Trump in claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind.

While Kaufman conceded to making the statement that he would rather perish than have any of his children injected with the COVID-19 injections, he agreed that the shots were one of the greatest achievements of mankind.

Kaufman’s Statements Are Literally Orwell’s Definition of Doublethink

In the book 1984, Orwell describes doublethink as the ability;

“to know and to not know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them, to use logic against logic.” - George Orwell, 1984

Staying true to his doublethink on mRNA technology, Kaufman also directly answered the question of Senator Baldwin, asserting that mRNA vaccines including the COVID-19 vaccines are ‘safe and effective’ (even though he would rather perish than have had his children injected).

In a separate exchange, Kaufman went so far as to assert that:

“mRNA Platforms are Extremely Promising. In Fact, We’re Gonna Need Them. We’re Gonna Need them for the Threats that are Coming Tomorrow.” - Sean Kaufman, Asst. Sec. ASPR* Nominee

*As the name implies, ASPR is a department within Health & Human Services that primarily deals with rapid responses to public health emergencies. BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) is a division under ASPR, with the primary focus on researching, developing and stockpiling medical countermeasures against bioterrorism, pandemics, and chemical or nuclear threats.

Will The Public Fall for the ‘Safe and Effective’ Doublethink Again?

It’s never too late to share the truth and help prevent harm to our neighbors and loved ones. Please share this article with friends, colleagues and your community leaders. Let’s end this charade and put a stop to these senseless and immoral tragedies.

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Hosea 4:6

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

This article provides detailed information directly from Moderna’s FDA filings on the high incidences of serious adverse events and deaths reported in their clinical trials for the new mRNA flu injection, anticipated to be FDA-approved by August 5, 2026.

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Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013







































