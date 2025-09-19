Part 1: ACIP Members Use Data and Scientific Evidence to Dismantle the COVID-19 Propaganda and Lies

September 19, 2025: The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is entering the 8th hour of addressing the known current risks and dangers of the COVID-19 injections, as well as their relative public health benefits considering the relatively low risk of dying from COVID-19 in 2025, vaccine costs, low adoption rate (less than 20% of Americans are getting the COVID injections and only about 10% of healthcare workers), inability to prevent transmission, significant harmful effects, and their known and unknown impact on our genetics.

Share this FREE Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS. Share

Here is short 2-minute clip.

It Was a Little Bit Like Trying to Drink from a Fire Hose

Dr. Cody Meissner summarized the COVID-19 and mRNA ACIP presentations and discussions perfectly in describing the meeting so far as, “It was a little bit like trying to drink from a firehose.”

Being a former industry insider, what I observed today was a brilliant, strategic and transparent meeting with credible experts exposing the holes in the entire COVID-19 story - from the inability to accurately detect SARS-CoV-2 viral infections to the false claim that the COVID-19 injections are “safe and effective vaccines.”

I will be breaking down each of the key topics, but here’s a couple highlights.

Professor Retsef Levi Set the Tone of the Meeting by Speaking Truth

“We're going to very much stay away from the narratives or the statements about safe and effective. We don't believe that these are appropriate or scientific language to talk about the issues related to vaccination.” - Professor Retsef Levi

This clip needs to go viral.

Share

The phrase ‘safe and effective’ was never an appropriate or scientifically accurate way to describe the COVID shots. In fact, it was dangerous propaganda because the COVID mRNA injections were extremely harmful to millions of people, and in many circumstances caused disabilities and death.

Support The Kingston Report by subscribing or buying me a coffee (ko-fi). I appreciate you! Share

Dr. Malone Confirms the Mice Antibody Studies Do NOT Correlate to Vaccine Protection

I was ecstatic to see Dr. Robert Malone callout the FDA’s bogus practice of using mice antibody studies to determine that new annual flu or COVID vaccines were ‘safe and effective’ in humans, without doing human studies. (Bravo! It is about time).

Dr. Malone educated the ACIP that the FDA’s claim that an antibody response in mice equates to vaccine’s ability to provide protection against infection or disease in human is non-scientific (and false).

“Our colleagues at the FDA repeatedly asserting that antibody titers in mice are somehow a predictor of effectiveness in SARS COV-2 vaccination is just - It is non-scientific. An indicator of immune response is not the same as a correlative protection.” - Dr. Robert Malone

Dr. Malone: Our colleagues at the FDA repeatedly asserting that antibody titers in mice are somehow a predictor of effectiveness in SARS COV-2 vaccination is just - It is non-scientific. I'm, um, choosing my words carefully. And in this, this banding about of correlative protection as a term - I personally find offensive. As somebody who's had to deal with this and live in this world for years and years and years. It is, as you say, Cody, - I completely concur - It is a wicked hard thing to do. It's still problematic in influenza. In the case of flu the correlative protection that's established by the agency is probably only valid for that type of vaccine. And in the case of SARS CoV-2, these surrogates that are being used to assert protection are not correlates of protection. They are indirect indicators of an immune response. An indicator of immune response is not the same as a correlative protection. I'm sorry, Cody, to direct this at you. I appreciate that you, you understand the issue, but, uh, for the more general audience, this is something that has been repeatedly misstated and misunderstood by our colleagues in the media and our colleagues in the pharmaceutical industry. And frankly, in public statements from former CDC directors. Over. Cody, are we aligned? Dr. Meissner: Yes. Dr. Malone: That the titer as reported, cannot be used as a surrogate for protection of an individual. Dr. Meissner: Such a complicated question. I'm not... Dr. Malone: Okay, can we, can we agree on this, that the mounting of an antibody response does not define protection? Dr. Meissner: There certainly can be an antibody response that does not confer protection. Yes.

FDA Announce Gold-Standard Trials for All Vaccines and Concomitant Use of Vaccines - Suspends IXCHIQ Vaccine

FDA advisor, Dr. Tracey Beth Hoeg, also made an announcement during the meeting that gold-standard, long-term placebo-controlled trials for all vaccines will be conducted to determine the safety and efficacy of administrating single vaccines and multiple vaccines at once (aka - concomitant).

Dr. Hoeg also announced that IXCHIQ, a vaccine to prevent chikungunya, was suspended by the FDA due to safety reasons.

I’ll be providing a breakdown on the discussion and presentation of new data on DNA contamination, off-target protein production (genetic material that is not the spike protein), genetic integration, myocarditis, dangerous immune manipulation, and risks to pregnant women and their babies next.

John 16:13

But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all the truth. He will not speak on his own; he will speak only what he hears, and he will tell you what is yet to come.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Consider giving The Kingston Report subscription as a gift. Give a gift subscription TRUTH WINS.

Contact Information

email: patriots@mifight.com mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063, Carlsbad, CA 92013

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

Every week I receive inquiries about “Where to buy ivermectin?” The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.