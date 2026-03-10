"I Promise You - I'm Not Your Enemy."

March 10, 2026: Dr. Christiane Northrup and I had a fascinating conversation about politics, religion, family, colleagues and how to help our communities the most post- COVID ‘pandemic’.

The above clip is edited from a personal story I shared about a recent interaction I had with a ‘left leaning’ woman who I met at a community event. I was honestly surprised how quickly her tone and demeanor changed at a single mention of Trump’s name. what started off as friendly conversation turned into a stream of political attacks - from January 6th (J6) to Project 2025 to ICE raids to White Christian Nationalism and even DOGE’s cuts of NIH grants.

It felt as if I went from ‘friend’ to ‘foe’ in the blink of eye.

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How to Speak Your Truth without Losing Your Heart

In this 45-minute discussion, Dr. Northrup and I navigate ways to build communities, strengthen relationships, and the importance of the daily practices of prayer, meditation, and connection with God.

The 45-minute interview can be viewed here on Dr. Northrup’s Substack - True North.

Dr. Christiane Northrup

Dr. Christiane Northrup is a NY Times best-selling author, a world-renowned women’s health expert and advocate for bodily sovereignty, natural healing, informed consent, and the Truth. Dr. Northrup is an original member of the Disinformation Dozen, “playing a leading role in spreading digital misinformation about Covid vaccines,” according to the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

Please support Dr. Northrup by subscribing to her True North Substack.

Romans 12:2

Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

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