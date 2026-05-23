Personal Update

May 22, 2026:

Dear Friends,

Those who have been with me since 2021 understand that my efforts to share facts, evidence and the truth - has truly been a battle. With your prayers and support, I’ve overcome numerous attacks and am now back stronger than before.

Thank you for continuing to support The Kingston Report as I took some time to restore my health and detoxify my body.

I will be publishing newsworthy updates beginning tomorrow.

With love and gratitude - Karen Kingston

James 5:14

Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord.