The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

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Personal Update

Karen Kingston's avatar
Karen Kingston
May 23, 2026

May 22, 2026:

Dear Friends,

Those who have been with me since 2021 understand that my efforts to share facts, evidence and the truth - has truly been a battle. With your prayers and support, I’ve overcome numerous attacks and am now back stronger than before.

Thank you for continuing to support The Kingston Report as I took some time to restore my health and detoxify my body.

I will be publishing newsworthy updates beginning tomorrow.

With love and gratitude - Karen Kingston

James 5:14

Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord.

Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway, #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

Thank you for supporting the Kingston Report.

email: patriots@mifight.com

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