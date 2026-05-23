Personal Update

May 22, 2026:
Dear Friends,
Those who have been with me since 2021 understand that my efforts to share facts, evidence and the truth - has truly been a battle. With your prayers and support, I’ve overcome numerous attacks and am now back stronger than before.
Thank you for continuing to support The Kingston Report as I took some time to restore my health and detoxify my body.
I will be publishing newsworthy updates beginning tomorrow.
With love and gratitude - Karen Kingston
James 5:14
Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord.
Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway, #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013
Thank you for supporting the Kingston Report.
email: patriots@mifight.com