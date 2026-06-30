The Government's Flu Vaccine Strategy is Nonsensical and Dangerous

June 30, 2026: Yesterday I sat down with the fearless investigative reporter, Emerald Robinson, to discuss the new composition and safety of the 2026-27 flu vaccines and the non-sensical flu vaccine mandate for new military recruits.

As I mentioned in the above clip, the new enhanced 2026-27 flu vaccines will contain 3 - 4 separate flu viruses (biosynthetic pathogens) from different hemispheres.

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The chance of an individual being exposed to 4 separate viral strains at once (from the earth’s 2 hemispheres), truly seems impossible.

mRNA Flu Injections Will Turn the Body into Flu Viruses Factories

If the FDA approves the new Moderna mRNA flu injections, and a person gets injected this flu season, the cells in their body will turn into disease-causing pathogen factories for 4 biosynthetic pathogens (aka antigens, proteins, viruses - HHS and BioPharma use these terms interchangeably).

Image from Moderna’s June 18, 2026, VRBPAC Meeting for Recommendation for FDA Approval.

No Animal or Human Testing is Required for Flu Pandemic Strains

What is more alarming about the new 2026-27 trivalent and quadrivalent flu injections, is that during a pandemic, the FDA can instruct BioPharma to switch out the flu strains without any human or animal testing.

Dr. Jerry Weir, Director of Viral Products at the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) explains in this October 2024 meeting.

H5N1 Has a 52% Case Fatality Rate

If there is an H5N1 pandemic (or other alleged flu strains with high mortality rates) the FDA can switch out the more benign strains with new strains that may have 10-fold or even 100-fold higher case fatality rate, without doing any human testing or animal testing.

This is a dangerous strategy.

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The new 2026-27 mRNA and enhanced flu shots already have a reported rate of death that is more than 10x’s higher that the case fatality rate for the flu, per Moderna’s recent FDA filings.

The FDA will completely have abandoned the laws that govern the agency and the industry to provide safe and effective medical products, if the FDA:

approves Moderna’s new mRNA flu injection, and/or allows BioPharma to use H5N1 or other more deadly flu strains without human or animal testing.

Full 11-Minute Interview with Emerald

You can follow and support Emerald Robinson here on X and on Substack at Emerald Robinson.

Mathew 23:27

Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of the bones of the dead and everything unclean.

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