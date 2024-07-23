The CDC, FDA, and Pharma Have Been Violating Vaccine Laws Since 1988
Reagan’s vaccine laws make it illegal to distribute childhood vaccines that result in more frequent and more harmful reactions than vaccines that were on the market prior to 1988.
July 22, 2024: I began writing and speaking out about the misrepresentation of Reagan’s National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) laws several weeks ago.
You can watch the full July 11, 2024, interview on Rumble.
Below is the deeper analysis I completed at the end of June.
Article Drafted on June 29, 2024: American citizens, including many attorneys believe, that the FDA can legally approve vaccines that place children at increased risk for harm while providing iron-clad immunity to biopharma companies against being sued for vaccine-related injuries and deaths. This is false.
I greatly appreciate your support as a paid or unpaid subscriber. Prayers are always greatly appreciated!
Reagan’s Vaccine Laws Were Intended to Protect Children, NOT Big Pharma
Congress and President Reagan amended the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) in 1987 requiring HHS, NIH, FDA and CDC to put systems and processes in place to ensure all childhood vaccines on the market resulted in fewer and less serious adverse reactions. Ongoing violations of these laws are not only illegal, but they are also criminal.
Reagan’s vaccine laws specifically state that the Secretary of HHS shall-