Transhumanism: Sacrificing Life in the Name of Science

May 26, 2026: Greg Hunter and I discuss many recent HHS actions that are expanding the use of mRNA technology in human beings, as well as the physical and spiritual implications of bombarding our bodies with synthetic DNA and electromagnetic technologies during this 75-minute interview.
Why Haven’t They Pulled the COVID-19 mRNA Shots?
Every Kingston Report subscriber and MAHA supporter wants to know, “Why haven’t the COVID-19 mRNA shots been pulled off the market?”
The answer to that question is the same answer to:
Why is the government allowing thousands of Ai data centers to be built across rural America?
Why is Ai replacing ethical human beings in the biopharma industry and across HHS departments, including the FDA, CDC and NIH?
Why is Ai being aggressively integrated into our financial banking systems as part of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)?
And why did BlackRock’s Larry Fink just tell Americans that they will be forced to invest trillions of dollars into Ai?
Transhumanism: Merging Man with Technology
Answer: All of these initiatives are part of the Transhumanism agenda - the 4th industrial revolution - merging man with technology.
Where to Watch the Interview
Support Greg Hunter by viewing the interview at USAWatchdog.com.
This dynamic interview can also be viewed on Rumble.
Mark 13: 19-20
For those days shall be such tribulation, as was not from the beginning of the creation which God created unto this time, neither shall be. And except that the Lord had shortened those days, no flesh should be saved: but for the elect’s sake, which he hath chosen, he hath shortened those days.
The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.
Related articles:
Global Governments Proclaim - COVID-19 mRNA Injections are Critical for Human BioDigital Convergence
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Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway, #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013