Transhumanism: Sacrificing Life in the Name of Science

May 26, 2026: Greg Hunter and I discuss many recent HHS actions that are expanding the use of mRNA technology in human beings, as well as the physical and spiritual implications of bombarding our bodies with synthetic DNA and electromagnetic technologies during this 75-minute interview.

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Why Haven’t They Pulled the COVID-19 mRNA Shots?

Every Kingston Report subscriber and MAHA supporter wants to know, “Why haven’t the COVID-19 mRNA shots been pulled off the market?”

The answer to that question is the same answer to:

Transhumanism: Merging Man with Technology

Answer: All of these initiatives are part of the Transhumanism agenda - the 4th industrial revolution - merging man with technology.

Where to Watch the Interview

Support Greg Hunter by viewing the interview at USAWatchdog.com.

This dynamic interview can also be viewed on Rumble.

Mark 13: 19-20

For those days shall be such tribulation, as was not from the beginning of the creation which God created unto this time, neither shall be. And except that the Lord had shortened those days, no flesh should be saved: but for the elect’s sake, which he hath chosen, he hath shortened those days.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

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