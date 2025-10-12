Global Experts DEMAND a Worldwide STOP to the Use of mRNA

Experts who spoke at today’s international press conference to stop mRNA vaccines include (in order of above video); 1.Professor Gigi Foster (Economist, Australia), 2. Associate Professor Dr. Jun Ueda (Japan), 3. Dr. Peter McCullough (Cardiologist, U.S.), 4. Dr. Jeanne A. Rungby, MD (Scandinavia), and 5. Dr. Alexandra Henrion Caude (Geneticist, France).

For a full list of speakers and media platforms that aired today’s press conference, please see James Roguski’s Substack - mRNA Moratorium Now!

October 12, 2025: “It does not require specialist medical or health knowledge to be able to deduce that the mRNA Covid shots should be suspended because they are likely to be on net bad for human health…. How bad can the COVID vaccine story get? We conclude that at their worst, the COVID shots may have produced an amount of damage to human life that is worse than any other manmade disaster in history, including the Great Leap Forward and all wars.”

Global Experts Demand a Moratorium on All modified RNA Products

These are the powerful words of Professor Gigi Foster (Economist, Australia) who was the 3rd presenter of more than 30 world renowned experts providing testimony to demand that all nations place a moratorium on the use of all mRNA injections (aka ‘vaccines’) and all mRNA products.

The 32 experts provided credible testimony verifying that catastrophic harmful clinical effects, including increasing cancer, infertility, and mortality rates, are now plaguing humanity due to the mRNA rollout, and demanded that a moratorium on the use of mRNA is of urgent and critical importance in order to preserve the human species.

“We therefore demand a moratorium on all mRNA products.”

Professor Dr. Paul Cullen (Germany), opened the conference by specifically stating that, “We therefore demand a moratorium on all such, modified RNA products,” per the following reasons;

mRNA injections are essentially a new form of gene therapy.

mRNA injections have not been properly tested.

There is no evidence of a positive risk-benefit relation for this new mRNA vaccination technology (and the mRNA products have had catastrophic outcomes).

Questions That Must Be Answered About mRNA

Dr. Cullen presented over a dozen questions regarding the known and unknown risks and dangers that the mRNA injections cause, ranging from the effects of the mass circulation of the nanoparticles throughout the entire body to the medium-term effects of the continual (multi-year) production of the disease-causing spike proteins. Dr. Cullen ended his testimony with the demand that, “We have (the) view that these questions are actually answered in the negative. And until these questions have been cleared up, we demand that there is a moratorium on production and use of these vaccines worldwide.”

There is a Broad Call to Remove All COVID-19 Vaccines from the Market

Dr. Peter McCullough provided in-depth coverage of policies and actions that have been taken by US medical experts, scientists, and lawmakers to call to “remove all COVID 19 vaccines from the market.”

“Now here we are, more than five years into this disaster, and in a paper published by Hoelscher and colleagues in the journal of Science, Public Health Policy and the Law, there is a broad call to remove all COVID 19 vaccines from the market.” - Dr. Peter McCullough

This is Dr. McCullough’s 5-minute testimony.

Please visit the World Council for Health to view the 2.5-hour conference.

Public Health Policies Must Be Grounded in Truth and Safety

Associate Professor Dr. Jun Ueda’s testimony today echoed the sentiments of Professor Levi’s September 19th CDC advisory comments calling for the global scientific and medical community to ‘confront reality’ and to be truthful about the dangers of the COVID-19 injections.

This video clip is edited together from the September 19 CDC advisory committee meeting and today’s global mRNA moratorium conference.

This is precisely why we must pause and confront reality. Today, colleagues in Germany and across Europe are calling for a moratorium on mRNA vaccines, citing the same safety concerns. This shows that our voice in Japan is not isolated, but part of a growing international movement for drug safety and ethical responsibility. As scientists and physicians, we must ensure that public health policies are grounded in truth. - Associate Professor Dr. Jun Ueda

“Let’s arrest this technology.” - Dr. Alexandra Henrion Caude (Geneticist, France).

Proverbs 1:20-21

Out in the open wisdom calls aloud, she raises her voice in the public square; on top of the wall she cries out, at the city gate she makes her speech.

