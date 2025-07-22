Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Elon's Multi-Species Planetary Cat Has Been Let Out of the Bag
In an "Interesting Times" interview, Peter Thiel casually discloses that Elon Musk is working on turning human beings into an 'interplanetary species…
7 hrs ago
•
Karen Kingston
38
Share this post
The Kingston Report
Elon's Multi-Species Planetary Cat Has Been Let Out of the Bag
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Is Semaglutide the Panacea for Weight Loss?
A short review of the pros and cons
Published on Anita Baxas MD Substack
•
Jul 19
The United States has REJECTED the amendments to the International Health Regulations
Two nations (U.S and Israel) have now rejected the 2024 IHR amendments to the International Health Regulations. 194 more nations need to take this…
Published on James Roguski
•
Jul 18
FDA Commissioner Makary Went Behind RFK Jr.'s Back to Approve Moderna's mRNA Shots for Infants
July 16, 2025: A week ago today, Emerald and I were discussing the lawsuit brought against HHS leaders by over 100,000 doctors for the CDC’s updated…
Jul 16
•
Karen Kingston
86
Share this post
The Kingston Report
FDA Commissioner Makary Went Behind RFK Jr.'s Back to Approve Moderna's mRNA Shots for Infants
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
1:33
“We’re Not Going to Say 'NO' to the Government."
“the government kind of made a deal with the pharmaceutical companies and pressured the pharmaceutical companies, in essence, cuz we’re not going to say…
Jul 15
•
Karen Kingston
75
Share this post
The Kingston Report
“We’re Not Going to Say 'NO' to the Government."
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Dr. Kirk Moore’s Epic Response to My Burning Question
The DOJ's decisive end to the Moore trial is a victory for medical freedom...and proves that you will not be unduly punished for upholding your…
Jul 14
•
Karen Kingston
148
Share this post
The Kingston Report
Dr. Kirk Moore’s Epic Response to My Burning Question
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
43
3:30
The U.S. Government's Role in Leading the Anti-Human Transhumanism Plan
Greg Hunter and I discuss the connection between the anti-human transhumanism plan and the COVID-19 mRNA shots, nanotech, RFK Jr., Trump, the US…
Jul 13
•
Karen Kingston
90
Share this post
The Kingston Report
The U.S. Government's Role in Leading the Anti-Human Transhumanism Plan
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Over 100,000 Doctors Pave the Way to Vacate the PREP Act and Sue HHS for Their Unlawful COVID-19 Policies and Actions
SCOTUS opened the flood gates for lawsuits against the federal government and biopharma industry for enforcing unlawful COVID-19 policies and promoting…
Jul 11
•
Karen Kingston
139
Share this post
The Kingston Report
Over 100,000 Doctors Pave the Way to Vacate the PREP Act and Sue HHS for Their Unlawful COVID-19 Policies and Actions
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
BREAKING: Pam Bondi Ordered Prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore After Refusing to Dismiss Case
June 10, 2025: Died Suddenly News Salt Lake City, UT - Attorney General Pam Bondi, whose credibility is under fire after the Department of Justice…
Jul 10
•
Karen Kingston
28
Share this post
The Kingston Report
BREAKING: Pam Bondi Ordered Prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore After Refusing to Dismiss Case
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
The Lawsuit Brought Against RFK Jr. by Over 100,000 Doctors Will Backfire
June 10, 2025: Yesterday, I had the honor of being interviewed by @EmeraldRobinson on The Absolute Truth.
Jul 10
•
Karen Kingston
68
Share this post
The Kingston Report
The Lawsuit Brought Against RFK Jr. by Over 100,000 Doctors Will Backfire
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Informed Consent is "Endangering Lives" and "Destroying Trust" in Doctors According to Lawsuit Against RFK Jr.
Doctors seem nervous that the federal government may no longer “have their backs” because RFK Jr. is encouraging certain patients to get informed…
Jul 8
•
Karen Kingston
93
Share this post
The Kingston Report
Informed Consent is "Endangering Lives" and "Destroying Trust" in Doctors According to Lawsuit Against RFK Jr.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
6 Medical Associations Sue RFK Jr. and HHS Leaders Over the CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations
The irony of the situation is that MAHA moms and attorneys should be suing Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary to pull the shots off the…
Jul 7
•
Karen Kingston
85
Share this post
The Kingston Report
6 Medical Associations Sue RFK Jr. and HHS Leaders Over the CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
© 2025 Karen Kingston
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts