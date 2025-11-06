November 6, 2025: LIVE TODAY at 10:00 am Pacific (1:00 pm Eastern), join Jeff Dornik and I for a conversation that will challenge everything you think you know about public health policies, synthetic biology (‘the science’), and the language shaping modern beliefs around health, medicine, and even the basics of biology.

We’ll explore how Hollywood films like Jurassic Park and JAWS may hold deeper analogies to the rise of mRNA technology—and how the manipulation of language itself has become a weapon against discernment. This is not just about movies or medicine; it’s about truth, the synthetic biology revolution, and reclaiming the factual and moral certainty on defining what it means to be human.

Proverbs 12:15

The way of fools seems right to them, but the wise listen to advice.

