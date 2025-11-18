US Department of Justice Sentences BioPharma Exec to 7 Years in Prison for Making ‘Bogus Claims’ About COVID-19 Tests
A U.S. BioPharma executive was investigated by the FBI for defrauding investors by making 'bogus claims' about his company's COVID-19 tests and sentenced to 7 years in prison by the DOJ.
November 18, 2025: If a BioPharma CEO failed to disclose to investors that his company’s Phase 2/3 clinical trial data was fraudulent or unable to meet the FDA requirements for a ‘safe and effective’ vaccine per US federal law, he could be investigated by the SEC, FBI, and DOJ for securities fraud, and face criminal charges.
SEC = Securities & Exchange Commission - FBI = Federal Bureau of Investigations - DOJ = Department of Justice
Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.
