November 18, 2025: If a BioPharma CEO failed to disclose to investors that his company’s Phase 2/3 clinical trial data was fraudulent or unable to meet the FDA requirements for a ‘safe and effective’ vaccine per US federal law, he could be investigated by the SEC, FBI, and DOJ for securities fraud, and face criminal charges.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at

.