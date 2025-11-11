Please Forward this to Alex Jones

November 11, 2025: In 2021, I was confident that the Medical Freedom Movement was a team effort where each individual who made meaningful contributions early on would be properly given credit. Why? Because many alternative media platforms continually promoted the saying, ‘Credit Where Credit is Due.’

As Luck Would Have It…

‘Credit where credit is due,’ has not been the case for me over the past 4 years…but maybe my luck will change in 2025 with your help!

Many friends sent me a recent 3-hour InfoWars episode in which Alex Jones interviewed experts who discussed their research demonstrating a 100% prevalence of self-replicating nanotechnology in human beings and the use of hydrogel and graphene oxide in the COVID-19 mRNA injections to genetically modify humans and merge humans with technology.

“It’s not a government-tracking device, but rather a tissue-like gel engineered to continually test your blood.” - Alex Jones

“Credit Where Credit is Due”

I appeared on The Alex Jones Show on InfoWars with Kate Daley in August of 2021 to discuss the fact that the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections contained graphene-oxide based hydrogel as part of an advanced Ai self-replicating nanotechnology platform that can send and receive signals via 5G and cell phones. (clip below)

Can I Get a Hydrogel ‘Shout Out’ from Alex Jones?

I have tremendous respect and admiration for Alex Jones and the InfoWars team. By taking a methodical, reference-based approach to addressing ‘radical topics’ Alex Jones shifted the Overton window on ‘conspiracy theories’ ranging from 911 to government depopulation agendas by launching the InfoWars platform in 1999.

I had fun putting this mash-up together. I hope it makes Alex Jones smile.

Hebrews 6:10

“God is not unjust. He will not forget your work and the love you have shown Him as you have helped His people and continue to help them.”

