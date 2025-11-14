November 13, 2025: On December 11, 2021, I was honored to speak to San Diego community members at “Protect the Protectors,” a public protest event against the San Diego COVID-19 vaccine mandates for our police and firefighters.
The Speech that Traveled Around the Globe
While this speech received minimal coverage in patriotic news outlets, in 2021 it was covered by European alternative media and translated into French, Italian, Spanish, Russian, and even Japanese.
My words mirrored back to millions of global citizens what they knew in their gut was true.
…adults and children are being permanently disabled and dying post-injection…
…the mandates are a violation of human rights, and…
…the individuals deploying these tactics should be arrested.
Take a moment to listen to the 4-minute speech that traveled around the globe.
Protecting Our Nation: One Community, One Group and One Individual at a Time
Although future pandemics are still being planned and experimental mRNA injections are still being funded, the truth is a powerful defense mechanism.
As with other speeches I’ve given over the years, immediately following the Protect the Protector’s speech, many men and women approached me to thank me for solidifying their decision to not get vaccinated, or to not allow their children get the COVID-19 mRNA injections.
The COVID-19 playbook will be rolled out again under a new ‘virus’ and new ‘vaccines.’
Please share this free article with your community. It may save a life.
Hebrews 6:10
“God is not unjust. He will not forget your work and the love you have shown Him as you have helped His people and continue to help them.”
