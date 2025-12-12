December 12, 2025

Dear Friends,

It’s been a while since I have been able to publish new reports on The Kingston Report, due to another “Morgellons’ outbreak” across my chest plate and throat that feels and looks like my skin is burning from the inside out.

Ephesians 6:12: “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

While I have no fear, the pain and irritation have been consuming my energy and focus for the past couple weeks. If your heart is open to saying a prayer for the healing and restoration of my health, energy and focus, it would mean more to me than you know. I will spare you the details and photos of my current situation right now. I’ll be honored to share images once I am healed. I believe in the power of your prayers.

The Power of Your Healing Prayers from this past April

Last time this happened, I reached out to you for prayer, and the results were nothing short of a miracle!

April 2025 - Right Shin

Other than cropping, these photos have not been edited at all.

The Power of Your Prayers

The power of your prayers in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ have carried me through times as these before, and I am so grateful for your kindness, compassion, and faith.

Luke 18:-20: He replied, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven. I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you. However, do not rejoice that the spirits submit to you, but rejoice that your names are written in heaven.”

I myself have been in steadfast prayer and preparing an eye-opening series that I’m excited to launch in January that will be uplifting and healing.

Romans 8:28: And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose

My heart if filled with gratitude and joy as you continue to stay with me and pray with me. I love you!

With love and gratitude - Karen Kingston

Luke 10:21

At that time Jesus, full of joy through the Holy Spirit, said, “I praise you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because you have hidden these things from the wise and learned, and revealed them to little children. Yes, Father, for this is what you were pleased to do.”

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

Contact Information