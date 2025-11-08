How to Stay Human When Corporations and Influencers Are EXCITED About Having You Replaced with Ai

November 7, 2025: It’s no secret that there’s a tremendous corporate, government, and societal push to replace human beings with artificial intelligence (Ai), despite the fact that Ai leaders, including Elon Musk, have said that he’s not even sure what an economy would look like as Ai replaces the human workforce.

Watch this 85-minute episode of The Jeff Dornik Show on Rumble.

Universal Basic Income is a ‘Benign Scenario’? What’s a Hostile Scenario Look Like?

Business Insider just reported that Musk said, “We’ll have, in a benign scenario, universal high income. Anyone can have any products or services that they want. But there will be a lot of trauma and disruption along the way,” in a speech after his $1 trillion pay package was approved by investors.

Musk asserted that his humanoid robot, Optimus, will ‘eliminate poverty’ (by eliminating the human workforce) leading to a government funded universal ‘high income’*.

* I’ll eat my shirt if the government and global billionaires make us all millionaires.

Have you Noticed that Corporations and BIG Name Influencers Are EXCITED About Having Ai Replace You?

Yesterday, Jeff Dornik and I sat down to discuss the role of movies and influencers to mold societal trends, specifically how so many BIG name influencers and corporations are not only opposing the Ai revolution to replace humanity, but are recruiting their followers to be excited about being replaced with Ai (because you can allegedly make tons of money fast and easy, until we all have to go on a universal basic income because we outsourced the entire human workforce to Ai.)

The BIG question is what happens when the government runs out of money?

Take a listen to this 3-minute clip from The Jeff Dornik Show.

The Joy of Being Human is in Our Spiritual and Human Connections, Struggles and Triumphs

I am a huge fan of Tony Robbins and the amazing work he has done to not only to feed millions of people around the world, but to also turn around the lives of millions of adults through his mindset and business coaching.

However, I do not share his or other mindset coaches’ excitement to teach global citizens on how to outsource our creativity, research, writing, design, and many of our God-given gifts to Ai, including our image (made in the image of God BTW) as onscreen avatars.

Why do I feel this way? Because the joy of being human is in our spiritual and human connections, struggles and triumphs.

What would it mean to be human if we outsource our creativity, connections, learning, memory and even our own image to Ai?

2 Timothy 1-2

There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud…

