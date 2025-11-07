Former CDC Director States that the COVID-19 Pandemic Was a 'Self-Spreading Vaccine'
The SARS-2 Virus Was a ‘Global Vaccination Program’
In a jaw-dropping interview with Dana Parish from Third Opinion, former CDC Director under the 1st Trump Administration, Dr. Robert Redfield, openly expresses his expert opinion that the entire COVID-19 program was designed to make, “a self-spreading, aerosolized respiratory transmitted vaccine.”
You can view the full 111-minute interview with Dana Parish from Third Opinion.
The “COVID-19 self-spreading vaccine program,” is comprised of all the man-made mRNA nanoparticle virus-vaccines that can be spread via aerosol attack, food or surface contamination and injection, as was described in detail in EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 DEFUSE pitch to DARPA.
COVID-19 is Aerosolized Self-Spreading mRNA Nanoparticles
In the 2023 film Final Days, I explain in great detail how COVID was aerosolized mRNA nanoparticle technology per the EcoHealth Pitch and lectures given buy Professor James Giordano.
But don’t take my word for it, listen to words of former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield.
“My own personal opinion was the entire program (COVID) was designed to make a vaccine, a vaccine vector that could be used as a vaccine for a variety of different antigens, including COVID, but also including everything else, as a self-spreading, aerosolized respiratory transmitted vaccine.” - Dr. Robert Redfield
“I talked to several virologists and other people. This (Omicron variant) was created, this was released as a self-spreading vaccine. yeah….you needed the virus to evolve to a vaccine that didn’t cause much illness. Okay. And that’s what happened with Omicron.
You also needed it to change where it replicated, if you want the virus to be spread. It’s a lot easier to spread a virus that replicates in the upper throat then one that replicates in the lower lung. So, there are some people that believe that this was part of creating a vaccine vector.”
It’s been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled. Thank you for supporting my work by subscribing or making a one-time donation. I appreciate you!
Redfield States That There’s Clear Data that the Chinese Were Working on a COVID Vaccine, aka The COVID Pandemic
“I think there’s pretty clear data that the Chinese were working on a COVID vaccine. probably before the COVID pandemic started, right?” - Dr. Robert Redfield
It’s not breaking news to the alternative media that the Chinese government has been working with US federal healthcare agencies and BioPharma research organizations on developing infectious, disease-causing biosynthetic pathogens using gain-of-function technology, including mRNA nanoparticle technology, for decades.
We know from the 2018 DARPA pitch and peer-reviewed publications that former NIAID Director Tony Fauci, the NIH, Ralph Baric, and EcoHealth Alliance were working on creating a ‘biosynthetic virus-vaccine’ using recombinant multi-species (chimeric) DNA spike proteins (mRNA) encapsulated in nanoparticle technology - aka vaccine nanotechnology.
Please keep in mind, that the higher-ups at some federal agencies and BioPharma organizations use the terms vaccines, viruses, spike proteins, recombinant DNA, gain-of-function viruses, mRNA, nanoparticle technology and bioweapons interchangeably, as they are all considered as dual-use technologies.
New NIAID Director Resurrects Deadly 1918 Flu Virus
During the interview, Dana Parish also asked Dr. Redfield what he thought of the new NIAID Director, Jeffrey Taubenberger, who many say is almost exactly like Fauci. Taubenberger conducted gain-of-function research to resurrect the deadly 1918 flu virus. Redfield responded by saying that he believes there should be a moratorium on gain-of-function research (which includes mRNA nanoparticle technology) and that Taubenberger has been careless.
COVID-19 mRNA Must Be Recalled
Redfield also emphasizes that the COVID-19 mRNA injections should be recalled immediately and that the FDA must come clean with all the injuries, diseases and deaths that they have caused.
There’s a lot to unpack from this 111-minute interview with Dana Parish from Third Opinion.
1 Corinthians 3:16-17
Don’t you know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in your midst? If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy that person; for God’s temple is sacred, and you together are that temple.
