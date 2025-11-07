The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TJ's avatar
TJ
1h

Well so nice of Dr Redfield and whoever to yap! This is, was and will always be a Bioterrorism Program ran by Satan LED Trump and his minions for the purpose of killing and Maiming Populations Globally. It was a Satanic SLAUGHTER by all involved to instill FEAR & LIES! Sadly no one learns from this especially the elderly who were MURDERED FIRST by Trump & his scum. Enter Murderer Joe scum Biden who illegally FORCED this on every one! As the WHO & WEF laugh at how easy it is to CONTROL THE PEOPLE! A job well done and may they burn for eternity in hel*! As for Redfield Mr HIV MAN go first. You all knew this and lied like the true Scum you are. As for Trump he was all in then as he is now. CARES ACT INTRODUCTION TO THE COMMUNIST US CONGRESS Jan 2019. 1 full year ahead. Event 201 & Bill Gates, Crimson Contagion ran by Trump January - August 2019. FACT TRUMP PLACED HIS 1ST ORDER FROM CIA DARPA JANUARY 2020 BEFORE A SINGLE DEATH! I didn't vote for the liars Trump or Biden then or later. Not seeing any of those Military Tribunals that other crap Tards yapped about either. Burn baby ❤️ burn!

Kyle BMaxHawaii's avatar
Kyle BMaxHawaii
33m

💯% on 🎯 TJ...!

Satanic plans of Disease, Disabilities and Death towards the Demise of Destination Democide...

Georgia Guidstones...

1st Commandment to,

"Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature"

built (3-22)-1980

Genesis (3:22)

Yale Skull & Bones (322)

Coincidence of course because Evil never reveals their plans by numbers and or symbols.

Mahalo Karen, sending Aloha Love & Hugs ❤️

