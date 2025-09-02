RFK Jr. Roots Out CDC Leaders with Big Tech Ai and Global Pandemic Priorities

September 2, 2025: Back in April, Health & Human Services Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) informed the public that many of the agencies under HHS were being run as ‘little fiefdoms’ with directors creating loyal agency employees who followed their director’s every order, regardless of legal authority or U.S. public health interests.

RFK Jr. Roots Out BioPharma mRNA Fanatics at the FDA

That same month, it was confirmed that Operation Warp Speed FDA-architect and CBER Director Peter Marks was ousted from the FDA for directly interfering with RFK Jr.’s ability to access government data on the COVID-19 mRNA injections. Some of Dr. Marks’ ‘loyal employees’ were also let go.

RFK Jr. Ousts Big Data Ai Leader at the CDC

Last week, Secretary Kennedy fired CDC Director Susan Monarez who strongly advocated for the use of Big Tech Ai in healthcare, as well as mRNA. According to Wikipedia, Monarez was appointed to deputy director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), where “she led projects focused on applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve health outcomes, addressing healthcare accessibility and affordability.”

Image: Wikipedia

AP News reported that, “a 2022 post on the ARPA-H LinkedIn page described Monarez as ‘the Kevin Bacon of biomedical innovation’.’

Susan Monarez Claims Only President Trump Can Fire Her

Despite Monarez being fired and replaced by the Deputy Secretary of HHS, Jim O’Neill, according to ABC News, Monarez’s attorneys have rejected her firing, claiming only President Trump can fire her - making one wonder if by ‘only President Trump can fire me,’ she means ‘Susie Wiles.’

CNN confirmed yesterday that President Trump signed-off on Monarez’s termination.

CDC Officials with Global Pandemic Priorities Are Ousted

Other senior CDC leaders who exited the federal agency include:

Daniel Jernigan, Director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases;

Chief Medical Officer Deb Houry;

Demetre Daskalakis, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases and former MonkeyPox Czar.

During an August 30th NBC interview, Dr. Daskalakis openly stated that Secretary Kennedy declined multiple offers from CDC staff, including himself, to be briefed on vaccinations and infectious diseases.

CDC Defies President Trump Executive Order

While Dr. Daskalakis claims he doesn’t know why Secretary Kennedy declined to be debriefed by the CDC, it could have something to do with the fact that the CDC continued to work with the World Health Organization on global vaccine initiatives, after CDC staff were instructed to stop engaging with the WHO per the directives of an executive order President Trump signed withdrawing the U.S. from the WHO.

Even in his recent NBC interview, Dr. Daskalakis boasted that “every country in the world calls us (the CDC)…we are the leaders in the world” (of vaccine preventable diseases).

Mainstream Media is Now Covering the Disastrous Outcomes of COVID-19 Policies and ‘Vaccines’

Secretary Kennedy has been methodically exposing the conflicts of interests between the BioPharma industry, physician medical associations, and federal agencies under HHS that resulted in replacing science-based evidence with political rhetoric, one-sided biased ‘expert’ opinions and disastrous public health policies - from mask wearing to vaccine mandates.

“America’s 2020 pandemic response undermined years of learning in schools, destroyed countless businesses, and led to any number of other harms—all without actually saving any lives in the process.” - The Atlantic

“All without actually saving any lives in the process.”

Even left-leaning media outlets, such as The Atlantic, reported that, “Pandemic revisionism has gone mainstream. More than five years after COVID-19 began spreading in the United States, a new conventional wisdom has taken hold in some quarters: Public-health officials knew or should have known from the start that pandemic restrictions would do more harm than good, forced them on the public anyway, and then doubled down even as the evidence piled up against them. When challenged, these officials stifled dissent in order to create an illusion of consensus around obviously flawed policies. In the end, America’s 2020 pandemic response undermined years of learning in schools, destroyed countless businesses, and led to any number of other harms—all without actually saving any lives in the process.”

Wow. Even The Atlantic is admitting that the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ didn’t save any lives and ‘led to any number of other harms.’

We’ve come a long way in sharing clinical and real-world evidence that the COVID-19 injections did not save any lives, but have only caused disease, disabilities, and death.

President Trump Calls on Pfizer and BioPharma to “Clear Up this Mess One Way or Another”

With the FDA revoking the emergency use authorization of the COVID shots and restricting the use of FDA-approved COVID shots, RFK Jr.’s upcoming September 4th Senate testimony, the CDC’s working reports on vaccine side effects and on autism, the ousting of global pandemic fanatics from the CDC, and many other recent HHS actions initiated by RFK Jr., it appears that mRNA and the COVID-19 injections are due for a watershed moment in the near future.

Yesterday, President Trump called on Pfizer and other BioPharma companies to release their internal data on the shots to the CDC and the public.

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW.” - President Trump

Last time Pfizer was forced to release internal data on the COVID shots it was horrifying. As of June 18, 2022, Pfizer recorded nearly 5 million harmful outcomes across 1.5 million people, including more than 4,000 deaths. While this data from Pfizer was mostly only seen by MAGA/MAHA supporters, this time around, the entire world will be watching.

1 Corinthians 4:5

Therefore, judge nothing before the appointed time; wait until the Lord comes. He will bring to light what is hidden in darkness and will expose the motives of the heart. At that time each will receive their praise from God.

