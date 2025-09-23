Pfizer Denies Significant Increased Rate of Birth Defects in COVID-19 Vaccine Study

September 23, 2025: There were extensive and contentious discussions between ACIP members, Pfizer and industry representatives regarding the statistically significant rates of birth defects and stillbirths documented in the COVID-19 mRNA injections animal and human clinical trials during Friday’s vaccine advisory committee, including Pfizer’s own study of 300 pregnant women.

The net result of these discussions - in 2 separate policy votes of 11 to 1, pregnant women have been dropped from the CDC’s recommendations for the COVID-19 shots and ACIP is now recommending against vaccinating pregnant women.

The CDC Recommends Against Vaccinating Pregnant Women with the COVID Shots

Vote 4 was that the decision to vaccinate must be based on risk-benefits for the individual based on their individual health status and shared clinical decision making.

Let’s go through some the body of evidence ACIP used before we get to the draft warning verbiage for pregnant women.

Spike Protein and Nanoparticles Found in the Placenta and Breast Milk

Dr. Griffin noted that there were peer-reviewed studies demonstrating the presence of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (which is the spike protein and lipid nanoparticles) in breast milk and the placenta.

Pfizer Pregnancy Study Shows 4-Fold Increase in Birth Defects - Pfizer Denies Findings

Per ACIP Chairman Dr. Martin Kulldorf, Pfizer submitted to the FDA a clinical trial of approximately 300 pregnant women, 50% were injected with BNT162b2 and 50% were injected with something else referred to as placebo.

There were 8 reported birth defects in the Pfizer group and 2 in the placebo group. Dr. Kulldorf ran the p-values and found that there was a 4-fold increased risk of birth defects in the Pfizer group vs. placebo that was statistically significant.

Pfizer denied their own study findings, claiming there was no statistically significant difference between the two groups.

Pfizer Claims Birth Defects Occurred During the 1st Trimester and Therefore Can NOT Be Caused by the Vaccine Because the Moms Were Vaccinated Later in Pregnancy (around 24-32 weeks)

Pfizer also claimed that the birth defects in the vaccinated occurred during the first trimester, weeks before they got the first injection. After nearly 8 minutes of debate between Dr. Kulldorf and the Pfizer representative, Carol Hayes from the American Association of Nurse Midwives came to Pfizer’s defense falsely claiming, ‘birth defects only occur in the first trimester.’

Dr Griffin, OBGYN, refuted this false claim and listed several birth defects that can occur later in pregnancy. Dr. Griffin asked Pfizer to recite the list of birth defects observed as ACIP did not have that data, and Pfizer declined to answer the question and instructed Dr. Griffin to refer the data already provided by Pfizer.

Draft Updated CDC Guidance for COVID Vaccination in Pregnancy

Moving forward, ACIP (the CDC) will now be recommending against vaccinating pregnant women. The draft pregnancy warning includes citing birth defect data from Pfizer’s own studies.

“The safety and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy have never been tested in appropriately powered randomized clinical trials. In one randomized trial there was observed numerical imbalance of higher number of babies with congenital malformation among those born to vaccinated women.”

