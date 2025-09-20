Emerald and I Have Good News! The Vaccine Debate is Working

September 19, 2025: I had the honor of joining the fearless investigative journalist Emerald Robinson this morning on the Absolute Truth. Now I know both she and I have had our doubts over the past 4 years as to whether there will ever be any positive changes to the federal government’s handling of vaccines, and whether the government will ever to admit to the harms caused by both the COVID-19 shots, as well childhood vaccines, and it appears that that day has arrived (Thank you Secretary Kennedy).

Per the above 80-second clip, while we discussed some of the confusing details about what happened during yesterday’s ACIP meeting, we also had the opportunity to address the positive impact of the much needed (and sometimes heated) vaccine debates occurring amongst current and former the CDC, FDA, and other HHS employees and advisors. These recent ACIP debates included the disclosure of the significant and clinically meaningful harms caused by both the COVID mRNA shots and childhood vaccines.

Let’s quickly address the confusion around the MMRV and MMR vaccines.

ACIP is Still Recommending MMR for Children Under the Age of 4, Just NOT the MMRV Combo ProQuad

Although yesterday’s ACIP decisions will have little to no immediate impact on a parent’s and pediatrician’s access to the MMR and MMRV vaccines, the debate was healthy, dynamic and borderline contentious - one that challenged the safety of childhood vaccines and implored for more accurate and credible safety data. These types of public vaccine debates ignite parents’ inquiries into the risks and benefits of vaccinations and to demand full informed consent.

The Debate is Working: KFF/Washing Post Survey of 2,700 Parents Reports 1 out of 6 Parents Are Skipping Childhood Vaccines

HHS Secretary Kennedy’s bold strategy to publicly bring forward vaccine studies and data that go against the false narrative that all childhood vaccines are safe and effective (for everyone), combined with restructuring the departments within HHS with highly respected and credible experts is having a tremendous positive impact on parents’ right to informed consent for childhood vaccines.

A September 15, 2025, KFF/Washington Post survey of 2,700 parents reported that the following percentages of parents delayed or skipped at least one vaccine for their children (this question excluded those for flu and COVID-19 and included 1,000 parents with a child or children under the age of 6).

One in six (16%) of ALL parents surveyed.

One in four (25%) of parents who identify with President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

One in five (19%) of parents under the age of 35.

Nearly half (46%) of parents who homeschool their child.

The most common reasons gave for avoiding vaccinating their children include “concerns about side effects, a lack of trust in vaccine safety, and a belief that not all recommend vaccines are necessary.”

Lack of Public and Expert Trust in Vaccine Safety

Recently surveyed parents shared some of the same concerns of current ACIP members with a lack of trust in the vaccine safety data.

Per ACIP’s past 2-day meeting, the departments within HHS (specifically the FDA) is committed to doing long-term, placebo-controlled safety studies for individual vaccines, as well as the studies evaluating the risks of administering multiple vaccines to child or infant at the same doctor visit.

I’ll be providing a breakdown on the discussion and presentation of new data on DNA contamination, off-target protein production (genetic material that is not the spike protein), genetic integration, myocarditis, dangerous immune manipulation, and risks to pregnant women and their babies next.

