Watch now | The Government Did NOT Pay Pfizer $70 Billion and Pfizer Isn’t Paying Trump

October 4, 2025: Jeff Dornik and I sit down to discuss what happened at the recent press conference with President Trump, Secretary Kennedy, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

You can watch the full 45-minute video on Rumble.

Share this FREE Kingston Report TRUTH WINS. Share

Benefits of TrumpRx and Bringing BioPharma R&D and Manufacturing Back to the US

The new agreement between Pfizer and the US government will be able to reduce the costs of prescription products by 50%-85% for the American people by granting the US the Most Favored Nation pricing and eliminating pharmacy benefit managers through TrumpRx.

As part of the agreement, Pfizer will be investing $70 billion in the US in manufacturing and research & development instead of in foreign nations, such as China.

You can watch the full 45-minute video on Rumble.

Next Steps and Productive Conversations

By Trump bringing U.S. Biopharma research and manufacturing back inside the US, American workers across the industry and government agencies have a fighting chance of ensuring that US biopharma products do not contain metals, poisons, carcinogens, and other toxins.

American workers can also ensure that the clinical trials used for FDA approvals are in adherence to FDA laws and regulations. American BioPharma employees have been extremely frustrated over the past several years dealing with their Chinese counterparts regarding quality control and regulatory standards for both manufacturing and clinical trials.

The Government Did NOT Pay Pfizer $70 Billion and Pfizer Isn’t Paying Trump

Although the BioPharma industry and Trump have always had a friendly relationship, unfounded accusations royalty payments to the President are distractions at best, and divisive at worst.

Share

Pfizer is not paying Trump hundreds of millions of dollars for TrumpRx. TrumpRx.gov is a government platform, not a Trump organization platform. Pfizer’s agreement to bring $70 billion into the US over the nest 5 years, is with the US government not with one of Trump’s companies.

Pfizer is NOT the Only Company that Agreed to Bring Manufacturing and R&D Back to the US

Pfizer’s milestone investments of the $70 billion will bring US BioPharma investments in US-based drug manufacturing, research and development to more than $230 billion by 2030.

You can watch the full 45-minute video on Rumble.

Per PhRMA’s website, AmericansMedicines.com and 2025 corporate press releases:

March 21 - J&J announces $55 billion US investment between now and 2030

May 7 - Gilead announces $32 billion US investment between now and 2030

July 21 - AstraZeneca announces $50 billion US investment between now and 2030

September 17 - GSK announces $30 billion US investment between now and 2030

We Can Be Supportive and Still Demand that the COVID Shots Be Pulled Off the Market

As I stated at the beginning of the interview, the recent White House press conference with Bourla has nothing to do with getting the shots pulled off the market. Now is the time to be supportive of the administration, thank them for bringing the BioPharma industry back to the US to ensure proper oversight, and inquire about next steps in getting the COVID shots pulled off the market.

It’s important to find our if there are quality control clauses in the all the new BioPharma agreements to ensure that another catastrophic rollout of dangerous, disease-causing biological injections or other prescription products never happens again.

You can watch the full 45-minute video on Rumble.

Ephesians 4:25

Therefore each of you must put off falsehood and speak truthfully to your neighbor, for we are all members of one body.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work