April 2, 2025: In a March 26, 2025, post on X, HHS Secretary Kennedy explained how ‘defiant bureaucrats’ were stopping his from accessing closely guarded databases that might reveal the dangers of certain medical interventions - also known as - vaccines.

“Some of these little fiefdoms are, for example, are so insulated and territorial that they actually horde our patient medical data and sell it for profit to each other… A few isolated divisions are neglecting public health all together and seem only accountable to the industries that they’re supposed to be regulating. In one case, defiant bureaucrats impeded the Secretary’s office from accessing the closely guarded databases that might reveal the dangers of certain drugs and medical interventions (aka vaccines).” - HHS Secretary Kennedy

HHS Secretary did not mince his words when he said, “defiant bureaucrats impeded the Secretary’s office from accessing the closely guarded databases that might reveal the dangers of certain drugs and medical interventions (aka vaccines).”

You can read about the closely guarded databases in this Kingston Report.

Why Does RFK Jr. Need Access to the Government's Healthcare Databases?

RFK Jr. needs this data to properly execute a Class 1 recall strategy for the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Pulling the mRNA Injections Without the Data Could Be Reckless

As I’ve said in many interviews with Greg Hunter, RFK Jr. could rescind the HHS declaration that COVID-19 is threat to public safety and immediately recall the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections for infants and children under the age of 12.

RFK Jr. could also pull the shots based on the VAERS data and V-Safe data to prevent further harm, but then the recall would be done without the government attributing the COVID-19 mRNA injections to the tens of millions of incidences of disease, disabilities and deaths caused by the shots.

Pfizer alone recorded 5 million adverse events, including deaths, by June of 2022.

A Credible and Effective Class 1 Recall Requires U.S. Data Analysis