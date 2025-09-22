The Kingston Report

'I Hope That We All Can Agree That There's a Problem Here.'

"The CDC currently does not appropriately acknowledge several safety concerns...and multiple documented unintended mechanism of actions of the mRNA vaccines and seemingly regulatory violations."
Karen Kingston
Sep 22, 2025
Part 2: ACIP Members Use Data and Scientific Evidence to Dismantle the COVID-19 Propaganda and Lies

September 22, 2025: The expert panel of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices (ACIP) exposed the extensive dangers of the COVID-19 injections and the urgent need to reframe the false ‘safe and effective scientific narrative’ around the COVID shots for all the world to view during this past Friday’s meeting.

95% Effective Doesn’t Mean What Billions of People Think It Means

Karen Kingston
·
December 5, 2023
December 4, 2023: Americans and global citizens were intentionally deceived into believing that Pfizer’s 95% efficacy meant that they had a 95% percent reduction in risk of getting infected with the ‘virus’ that causes COVID-19 if they were vaccinated versus not getting vaccinated (doing nothing - placebo).

Clinical topics addressed and debated included the presentation of; aggressive cancers, genetically induced myocarditis, 4-fold increase in birth defects, autoimmune disorders, increased respiratory infections, the persistent production of pathogenic spike protein 700 days out, mRNA and spike protein found in the placenta and breast milk, aggressive cancers, and childhood sudden deaths due to subclinical myocarditis post COVID-19 injection.

