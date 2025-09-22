'I Hope That We All Can Agree That There's a Problem Here.'

Part 2: ACIP Members Use Data and Scientific Evidence to Dismantle the COVID-19 Propaganda and Lies

September 22, 2025: The expert panel of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices (ACIP) exposed the extensive dangers of the COVID-19 injections and the urgent need to reframe the false ‘safe and effective scientific narrative’ around the COVID shots for all the world to view during this past Friday’s meeting.

Clinical topics addressed and debated included the presentation of; aggressive cancers, genetically induced myocarditis, 4-fold increase in birth defects, autoimmune disorders, increased respiratory infections, the persistent production of pathogenic spike protein 700 days out, mRNA and spike protein found in the placenta and breast milk, aggressive cancers, and childhood sudden deaths due to subclinical myocarditis post COVID-19 injection.