June 15, 2023: Yesterday, Dan Horowitz published an article in Conservative Review disclosing an internal Pfizer document of reported adverse events from their mRNA injections. The internal 393-page Pfizer document is a record of all harmful results reported to or collected by Pfizer since receiving emergency use authorization (EUA) up until June 18, 2022, as well as an interval reporting period.

I did my own quick analysis last night of the Pfizer document and was horrified to find that there were nearly 5 million (4,964,106) harmful clinical outcomes reported across nearly 1.5 million (1,485,027) mRNA injected victims since December of 2020.