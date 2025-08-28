August 28. 2025: Shortly following HHS Secretary Kennedy’s announcement that the FDA has revoked the emergency use authorizations for ALL COVID-19 injections, HHS posted on X that CDC Director Susan Monarez is no longer with the CDC.

STAT News, The Washington Post and other media outlets reported that Susan Monarez was ousted (aka ‘fired’) after just 27 days on the job.

According to STAT News, “‘Mark Zaid said on the social platform X, adding that he is representing Monarez with Abbe Lowell. “When CDC Director Susan Monarez refused to rubberstamp unscientific reckless directives she chose protecting the public over serving a political agenda’.”

Could the “directives” Monarez was fired for include such actions as removing the COVID-19 shots from the ACIP schedule for healthy children? Or stopping the advancement of $500 million in mRNA research for the H5N1 flu virus and other pandemics?

“CDC is Gone”

STAT News also reported that an industry expert texted the news outlet the message, “CDC is Gone.”

