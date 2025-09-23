ACIP Requires COVID-19 Vaccine Informed Consent to Include Known and Uknown Risks for Disease, Disorders, Birth Defects and Death

Part 4: ACIP Members Use Data and Scientific Evidence to Dismantle the COVID-19 Propaganda and Lies

September 23, 2025: This past Friday, the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee (ACIP) voted and passed 3 out 4 policies requiring all healthcare providers engage in informed decision making with a patient before administering a COVID-19 mRNA injection.

Informed Decision Making Must Include Full Risk-Benefit Disclosures and Not Be Subject to Marketing Ploys and Propaganda

ACIP members consistently asserted that informed decision making (fka - informed consent) must be based on the patient’s current health status and include full-disclosure of the health risks of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations.

Dr. Robert Malone clearly explained the requirement for informed consent as follows:

“So, the requirement for informed consent is basically the requirement that some competent individual works through the risk-benefit ratio for that individual patient and that individual patient is making an affirmative decision together with their healthcare provider as a consultant. This is the best path forward for them as opposed to somebody who is subjected to propaganda, marketing and other activities that are not based in actual real-world assessment of their risks and benefits.” - Dr. Robert Malone

Informed Consent Laws Vary by State

It’s important to note that laws determining the requirement for informed consent vary by state. For example, considering that California recently passed numerous laws that give the CA Department of Health unprecedented power over vaccine guidance and mandates in the state (and legal immunity to those that follow the state’s guidance), it’s unlikely that the new ACIP recommendations for informed consent will be adopted by healthcare providers in the state.

Pharmacies That Provide Free Gift Cards to Patients Who Get Vaccinated are Violating ACIP Guidance

During an interview with Emerald yesterday, I explain how pharmacy incentive programs that promote ‘free’ $20 store coupons or other giveaways are marketing ploys intended to influence patients to ‘decide to get vaccinated’ based on a desire for ‘free cash’ or other free stuff, and not whether or not the shots will harm or protect them.

90% of Healthcare Workers Don’t Want the COVID-19 Shots

Per the CDC’s own data, only 10% of acute care and hospital healthcare workers and only 8% of long-term (nursing home) healthcare workers got a COVID shots in the past year.

Would These Updated Risks and Warnings Change Your Mind About Getting Vaccinated?

Let’s go through ACIP’s drafted content on the updated known and unknown risks of the COVID-19 shots. After reading them, let me know if you think they’ll change people’s minds about getting another COVID-19 mRNA booster.