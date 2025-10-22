September 21, 2025: Prior to President Trump and Secretary Kennedy taking office, the World Health Organization (WHO) was working diligently with the US Department of Health & Human Services (i.e. the FDA, CDC, ASPR, USAID, etc.) as well as the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) to create a massive food shortage through an alleged asymptomatic animal H5N1 pandemic that would ‘jump’ to humans and require ‘emergency life-saving vaccines.’

Share

The H5N1 Flu Pandemic Was Locked and Loaded. Who Shut it Down?