China Needed mRNA Nanoparticle Technology to Create SARS-2

October 23, 2025: In a recent 2-hour interview with Tucker Carlson, U.S. Marine combat veteran, global epidemiologist, author of The Truth About Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History, and former employee of EcoHealth Alliance employee, Dr. Andrew Huff, gave shockingly transparent answers regarding the origins of COVID and the rapid expansion of;

mRNA technology and gain-of-function (GOF) research,

the unimaginable threats that synthetic life poses to human beings and earth, and

his perspective on the global ramifications of prosecuting key perpetrators who developed COVID-19 bioweapons.

mRNA Technology is Used to Create Gain-of-Function Pathogens