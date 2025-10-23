The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

China Needed mRNA Nanoparticle Technology to Create SARS-2

Dr. Huff notes that ‘gain-of-function’ nanotechnology research has rapidly expanded over the past 3 years, resulting in self-replicating synthetic life that is our greatest threat.
Karen Kingston
Oct 23, 2025
October 23, 2025: In a recent 2-hour interview with Tucker Carlson, U.S. Marine combat veteran, global epidemiologist, author of The Truth About Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History, and former employee of EcoHealth Alliance employee, Dr. Andrew Huff, gave shockingly transparent answers regarding the origins of COVID and the rapid expansion of;

  • mRNA technology and gain-of-function (GOF) research,

  • the unimaginable threats that synthetic life poses to human beings and earth, and

  • his perspective on the global ramifications of prosecuting key perpetrators who developed COVID-19 bioweapons.

    The TRUTH about mRNA nanoparticle technology is finally being broadcasted worldwide.

mRNA Technology is Used to Create Gain-of-Function Pathogens

