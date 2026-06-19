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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Jun 19

Derangement syndrome reins supreme in the medical community!

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
Jun 19

“And the light of a candle (Holy Spirit) shall shine no more at all in thee; and the

voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for

thy merchants (Big Pharma) were the great men of the earth;

for by thy sorceries (Pharmakeia) were all nations deceived.” Revelation 18:23

Source: revelation1823.net

Because it's NEVER been about the cure!

Thank you, Karen!

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