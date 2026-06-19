June 18, 2026: Moderna just announced that, “the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 9-0 that the benefits of mRNA-1010, Moderna's investigational seasonal influenza vaccine, outweigh its risks for the prevention of influenza disease in adults 50 through 64 years of age and in adults 65 years of age and older.”

This is despite the fact that Moderna reported 102 deaths in the mRNA group and 97 deaths in the ‘enhanced vaccine’ group.

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Image: Moderna website

New Flu Injections Have Significantly Higher Reported Rate of Death than the Flu

102 reported deaths out of 35,965 mRNA injected study participants equate to a 0.3% fatal adverse event (death) rate in less than a year of being injected.

*Study investigators only attributed one death that occurred on Day 2 to Moderna’s mRNA injections.

Per the CDC: During the 2024/2025 season, US hospitalization and mortality rates among adults ≥65 years were 666.3 and 51.9 per 100,000. During the 2024/2025 season in the US, the rates of hospitalization and mortality were 223.3 and 15.3 per 100,000 among adults 50 to 64 years .

97 Adults Died in the Enhanced Flu Vaccines Group

This wasn’t a placebo-controlled trial.

The control group was GSK’s commercially available Fluarix and Sanofi’s Fluzone.

Fluarix also had a 0.3% rate of fatal adverse events (deaths) and made up the majority of the control group with 34,461 subjects vs 1,490 in the Fluarix group.

There was 1 reported death (0.07%) in the Fluzone group.

If Adults Are Dying at the Same Rate in Both Vaccine Groups, It Can’t Be the Vaccines Causing the Deaths

The FDA noted that serious adverse events and deaths (although alarmingly high) were “balanced” between both groups and “…considering timing of events…revealed no pattern or clustering of deaths to suggest a safety concern for mRNA-1010.”

Did mRNA-1010 Demonstrate Clinically Significant Benefits in Reducing Negative Healthcare Outcomes?

No.

Just as Moderna’s mRNA-1010 and GSK’s Fluarix had ‘balanced’ reported incidences of deaths, the 2 study groups had similar outcomes in regard to adults requiring medical care for flu-like symptoms.

In both groups, less than 1% required medical care for the flu after being injected (0.4% in mRNA-1010 group and 0.6% in the flu vaccine group.)

In both groups, less than 0.1% required urgent care, hospitalization or an ER visit for flu-like symptoms.

This does not include the 199 people who died or the 2,156 who experienced a serious adverse event.

No Pattern or Clustering of Deaths to Suggest Safety Concerns?

Moderna reported that 32 adults died within 90-days of being injected and that the median time of death was 144 days (less than 5 months) in the mRNA-1010 group - 102 total deaths.

27 adults died within 90-days of being injected in the GSK/Sanofi flu vaccine group and the median time of death was 119 days (less than 4 months - 97 total deaths).

The FDA committee used data from 200 adults across both study groups who had to seek medical care for flu-like symptoms as part of the basis for their consensus to recommend that Moderna’s flu mRNA-injections be approved as ‘safe and effective,’ and yet ignored a nearly identical n-value of 199 deaths that were reported across the exact same study groups.

FDA Approval Does NOT Mean Safe nor Effective

It’s important to note that mRNA injections are dangerous, dual-use gene-editing technologies that provide zero benefit in preventing viral infections, transmission, severity of disease, hospitalizations and/or deaths.

In August of last year, Secretary Kennedy clearly stated that the mRNA ‘vaccines’ don’t work well against viral respiratory infections (this includes the flu).

“As the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don’t perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract.” - HHS Secretary RFK Jr., AP News, Aug 6, 2025

Although Moderna is anticipating FDA approval on or before August 5, 2026, I can’t emphasize enough that when 102 adults die during a relatively short-term clinical trial for a new mRNA flu injection and the FDA committee unanimously agrees that the new mRNA injection is ‘safe and effective’ because nearly the exact same number of people died in the ‘enhanced vaccine group’ (97 deaths), you don’t need an advanced degree to know that the FDA approval of mRNA injections or other vaccines does not mean that these products are safe nor effective.

Copyright 2026 Karen Kingston. All rights reserved.

Deuteronomy 32: 27-29

They are a nation without sense; there is no discernment in them.

If only they were wise and would understand this and discern what their end will be.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

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