June 24, 2026: The US AirForce just reinstated the mandate for the flu vaccine after 200 enlisted service members became ill, despite Pete Hegseth dropping the flu vaccine mandate just 2 months ago.

CDC Reports a 500% Increase in Flu Hospitalizations in 2025 vs. 2021-22 Flu Season

Moderna’s SVP of Rare and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Rituparna Das reviewed the seasonal incidence of hospitalizations and medical visits caused by the flu during the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee (VRBPAC) meeting on June 18, 2026.

I couldn’t help but notice that the 2020-2021 Flu Season is essentially non-existent per Dr. Rituparna’s slide, however, the flu came back with a vengeance after the peak ‘COVID pandemic period.’

Flu hospitalizations increased by 400% (5xs) between 2021 and last year’s flu season (from 100,000 to 500,000) and flu medical visits increased by 575% (6.75x’s) over the same timeframe (from 1.2 million to 1.8 million).

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The CDC Flu Burden Data also showed a 351% increase in both symptomatic flu illness and medical visits, a 472% increase in hospitalizations, and a 612% increase in flu deaths from the 2021-22 flu season to last year’s flu season.

Copyright 2026 Karen Kingston. All rights reserved.

CDC Cuts Public Off from Annual Infectious Disease Outbreak Conference

For the first time in recent history, the CDC closed to the public its 75th Annual Epidemic Intelligence conference, in which experts present infectious disease outbreak data and related topics.

According to STAT News, “First up on the agenda: a study showing that getting a flu shot during pregnancy helps protect newborns in their first 6 months of life, when they are too young to be vaccinated.”

Lies, Damn Lies and Statistics

While federal agencies are fortifying public health policies that go against all that MAHA stands for, they are also simultaneously manipulating data to make it appear that a highly-deadly multi-strain flu pandemic is right around the corner.

What we are witnessing is the use of manipulated data and messaging in order to convince Americans and global citizens that their health and safety is going to be imminently threatened by the allegedly increasing rates of highly infectious and deadly flu strains, specifically H5N1.

Image: CoPilot Ai

Bill Gates has gone on record recommending - Lies, Damn Lies, and Statistics: The Manipulation of Public Opinion in America - as a must-read book.

Deuteronomy 32: 27-29

They are a nation without sense; there is no discernment in them.



If only they were wise and would understand this and discern what their end will be.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

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