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Marago's avatar
Marago
7d

No more flu shots—ever!

I’ve never had one in my lifetime and I’m never sick.

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David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
7d

Thanks for the warning, Karen. I told my family doctor, who has been absent in person for six years, that I will choose death over vaccination, every time. Several Professional Fire Fighters I worked with were continually sick after "flu shots", and my wife nearly died after getting one, before we were married, and refuses them outright. I now see the "cartel" doubling down, and can only say... NEVER CAPITULATE TO THEM. I think the Covid 19 jabs have positioned all recipients to be vulnerable to "the flu". I look upon the doctors who go along with this cozenage as simpleton accomplices with zero courage to stand up and say no. "Vaccination" likely CAUSES the "flu".

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