June 25, 2026: Reported incidences of adverse events (including deaths) from clinical trials is the cornerstones of informed consent and what makes a vaccine a safe and effective therapeutic choice versus an unlawful biological experiment.

Every adult considering a flu vaccine this upcoming flu season has the right to know that adults injected with Moderna’s mRNA-1010 or GSK’s Fluarix vaccine had alarmingly high rates of reported serious adverse events and death per Moderna’s FDA application for their new mRNA flu ‘vaccine.’

Every Adult Over 50 Should Have Access to This Data

Early warnings about the dangers of the COVID-19 injections saved millions of lives. Please share this article. Share

Adult study participants aged 50 and older, who received a new enhanced flu vaccine made by GSK or Sanofi - or Moderna’s mRNA-1010 flu injection, experienced an overall higher reported rate of death after vaccination (0.3%) vs the mortality rate from the flu - 0.015% in adults aged 50-64 and 0.05% in adults 65 and older.

The overall 0.3% reported death rate was observed in both the Moderna flu mRNA-injection groups, as well as the GSK/Sanofi enhanced vaccine groups. Moderna’s mRNA-1010 had 102 reported deaths across 35,965 adults (0.3%)

GSK’s Fluarix had 96 reported deaths across 34,461 adults (0.3%).

Sanofi’s Fluzone had 1 reported death in a group of 1,490 (0.07%).

The above data was collected from 4 separate Phase-3 studies, with a total of 71,916 adults enlisted across the 4 study groups. Each Phase-3 study was exclusively focused on adults aged 50-64 or adults 65 and older and conducted over a 6-month period.

Higher Incidences of Death Reported in Flu Vaccine Study vs CDC’s Flu Mortality Rates

High Incidence of Reported Deaths in Adults Aged 50-64 Years Old After Receiving an mRNA or Enhanced Flu Vaccine

Per the CDC, the flu mortality rate for adults aged 50-64 is 0.015% = 1-2 deaths per 10,000 adults 50-64.

Per Moderna’s June 18 FDA Briefing Document, 0.2% of adults aged 50-64 died within 6 months after receiving a flu vaccine regardless of formulation or technology platforms = 2 deaths per 1,000 adults 50-64

0.2% reported deaths is a 13x’s higher incidence of death than the CDC flu mortality rate for this age group.

Reported Deaths in Adults 65 Years of Age and Older Who Received an mRNA Injection or Enhanced Flu Vaccine

Per the CDC, the flu mortality rate for seniors 65 and older is 0.05% = 1 death per 2,000 adults ≥ 65.

Per Moderna’s June 18 FDA Briefing document, 0.4% of adults 65 and older died within 6 months after receiving a flu vaccine regardless of formulation or technology platforms = 4 deaths per 1,000 adults ≥ 65.

0.4% reported deaths is an 8x’s higher incidence of death than the CDC flu mortality rate for seniors ≥ 65.

Per the CDC: During the 2024/2025 season, US hospitalization and mortality rates among adults ≥65 years were 666.3 and 51.9 per 100,000. During the 2024/2025 season in the US, the rates of hospitalization and mortality were 223.3 and 15.3 per 100,000 among adults 50 to 64 years

Study Investigators Note that if Adults Are Dying at the Same Rate in Both Vaccine Groups, It Can’t Be the Vaccines Causing the Deaths

One of the darkest best-kept secrets about serious adverse events and deaths reported in FDA clinical trials is that attribution of the cause of disease, disability or death in a treated study participant is up to the discretion of the study investigators.

The study investigators who are being paid by BioPharma.

Despite the alarmingly high incidence of deaths that were reported within 6 months post-vaccination (0.2% to 0.4%), study investigators noted that because these high rates were “balanced” between both groups that there was, “no pattern or clustering of deaths to suggest a safety concern for mRNA-1010.”

This was a 6-month study. There were 199 deaths.

Early warnings about the dangers of the COVID-19 injections saved millions of lives. Share Please share this article.

Copyright 2026 Karen Kingston. All rights reserved.

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